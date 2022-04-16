"You have to give these players the chance" - Paul Robinson explains why Manchester United shouldn't make a move to sign Bundesliga star

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised Manchester United against signing Bundesliga star Christopher Nkunku in the summer transfer window. He said that the English team should spend money to bring more experienced players into the squad as they already have youngsters who are as talented as Nkunku.

The English Premier League club are being heavily linked with the 24-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder ahead of the upcoming season. The Bundesliga star has scored 30 goals in 43 games across all competitions this season.

Paul Robinson believes the arrival of Nkunku will impact the growth of key academy players getting recognition in the senior squad. Robinson said that Anthony Elanga's growth at the English club will be immensely impacted if Nkunku secures a deal with Manchester United. Anthony Elanga has been a regular part of the starting11 since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager at Old Trafford.

However, a recent report by journalist Florian Plettenberg suggested Manchester United have held internal talks with Nkunku's representatives over a potential deal.

In an exclusive conversation with Football Insider, the former Tottenham Hotspur goalstopper implored Manchester United to give Elanga a 'chance' to prove himself. He said:

“Man United have to make sure they’re bringing in better players. When you’ve got youngsters like Elanga, there’s no point bringing in a player of equal ability or lesser ability.''

“You have to give these players the chance. I certainly wouldn’t be bringing Nkunku in if it was going to stop the development of Elanga.”

Manchester United have had a terrible season so far despite the arrival of many big players earlier into the season. The English Premier League club are yet to appoint a full-time manager after the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer in November last year. The Red Devils will face Norwich City on Saturday as they continue their bid to finish fourth in the EPL.

Nemanja Matic confirms his Manchester United exit this summer

Nemanja Matic has confirmed reports of him deciding to leave Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 33-year-old Serbian international has said that he has communicated his decision to the board members of the Premier League club.

Matic arrived at Old Trafford in 2017 after spending three years at Chelsea. The Serbian international has played 183 games for Man United, scoring four goals since his arrival in 2017.

