"You can't go back in time" - Zidane says he's 'not proud' of infamous headbutt on Materazzi in 2006 World Cup final

French footballing icon Zinedine Zidane has revealed he regrets what happened during the 2006 FIFA World Cup final against Italy, where he struck with his now infamous headbutt.

Having had one of the all-time great careers, the then-Real Madrid playmaker announced he would retire at the end of the tournament in Germany, aged 35 and was aiming for his second world title after guiding his side to victory in 1998.

ali @tcourtois1ii How did Zidane have the balls to do this in a World Cup final against prime Buffon… How did Zidane have the balls to do this in a World Cup final against prime Buffon… https://t.co/oriHyEWHxf

Zidane was majestic throughout the tournament and even opened the scoring at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, with Marco Materazzi equalising for the Italians.

During extra-time, following an exchange of words between Materazzi and Zidane, the legendary French international planted a headbutt on Materzzi's chest and was subsequently shown a red card in his final professional appearance.

The Azzurri would go on to win the penalty shootout and claim their fourth World Cup, but it was Zidane's moment of madness that the clash shall forever be remembered for.

In an interview with Marca, the former Los Blancos manager claimed he would love to change what happened that night in Berlin, but conceded it was just another difficult moment in his career.

"I think (former French teammate Bixente) Lizarazu is the only one who could have contained me at that moment. It would have been important for him to be with me, by my side, but you can't go back in time. I'm not proud of what I did, but it's part of my career. There are always difficult moments and that was one of those."

90s Football @90sfootball Zinedine Zidane at his unstoppable best! Zinedine Zidane at his unstoppable best! https://t.co/5LcKDuFbBy

Zidane discusses Panenka penalty against Italy in the World Cup final

The attacking-midfielder opened the scoring in the 2006 showpiece by chipping the ball down the middle to fool former Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon with an audacious piece of skill.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Zidane: “I don't know if this was the best goal, but it is the most important anyways. I had won everything at that point and it was the Champions League that I was missing.” 🎙| Zidane: “I don't know if this was the best goal, but it is the most important anyways. I had won everything at that point and it was the Champions League that I was missing.” https://t.co/XDE1pBbYVZ

When asked why he decided to try such a risk, 'Zizou' replied:

"A crazy gesture? I don't think so. I told myself that there was a long game ahead of me. That penalty was in the seventh or eighth minute. It took me a few seconds to decide how I was going to shoot it. I had a goalkeeper in front of me who I knew perfectly well and I had to invent something,"

The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner has been heavily linked with a move to PSG this summer over the vacant managerial role, having been out of work since leaving Real Madrid last year.

