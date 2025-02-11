"You guys probably don't know him" – Romeo Lavia names 3 future stars at Chelsea right now

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has identified three Blues teenagers as ones to keep an eye on after being recently named as one of the EA SPORTS FC 25 Future Stars.

During a recent chat with YouTube channel Rising Ballers, the former Manchester City player was queried to name Blues youngsters who could be named on the aforementioned list. The Belgian replied (h/t Metro):

"Let me think… I think Tyrique George, I see Josh Acheampong. You guys probably don't know him, well you probably do know him, Shim [Shumaira Mheuka], good striker. Yeah, I would say these three. I'm really confident in their abilities."

While Tyrique George has already featured in 11 senior outings across all competitions for the Blues, Josh Acheampong has made six total appearances for Chelsea. Shumaira Mheuka, on the other hand, has made one appearance in a number nine role for the west London outfit.

When asked about his own ambitions for the future, Lavia responded:

"Off the pitch, I want to give back to the community in general because I think, as footballers, we can do a lot more. That's definitely one thing that I have in my heart. On the pitch [I want to achieve] a lot. I'm aiming for the highest so every title that is there for me to grab then I will go for it. All the trophies I can think of, I'm going for it."

Lavia, 21, has provided an assist in 12 total matches for Chelsea this term.

Romeo Lavia heaps praise on ex-Chelsea star

During his chat with Rising Ballers, Romeo Lavia was asked if Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was the toughest player he has ever faced. He replied:

"The toughest? Probably not because we're not directly against each other. The hardest I would probably say Kevin De Bruyne because I'd been with him for a full year at Manchester City in training, watching his moves, and then I moved to Southampton, played against him, thinking I know him... I didn't know him! [He] was probably the toughest opponent I've played against, yeah."

Kevin De Bruyne, 33, is considered one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation due to his sensational stint at Manchester City. He has helped his side lift 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles.

Since arriving from VfL Wolfsburg in 2015, the ex-Chelsea star has represented City 407 times. He has found the back of the opposition net 105 times and laid out a whopping 173 assists for the Cityzens so far.

