"You know which answer I am going to give. Next question" - Pep Guardiola refuses to comment on a potential Bellingham move to Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to comment on speculation regarding a potential move for in-demand Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is being heavily linked with a move to City and Real Madrid. Liverpool recently dropped out of the race for Bellingham due to the £100 million valuation BvB have set, per the Daily Mail.

Guardiola took questions ahead of Manchester City's clash with Leicester City in the Premier League tomorrow (April 15). He was asked about Bellingham, to which he hit back at the reporter, responding:

"How many press conferences have you come here? You know the answer, it's not necessary, you have to prepare better. You come here prepare the questions knowing me which answer I will give to your question. Next one."

The Spanish coach is often respectful of players playing for other clubs that are being targeted by Manchester City. However, the Cityzens do appear to be in pursuit of Bellingham.

The English teenager is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer after conjuring up a stellar campaign at Signal Iduna Park. He has scored 10 goals and contributed seven assists in 37 appearances across competitions.

Bellingham looks set to become the world's most expensive teenager. If he does head to the Premier League, he will likely be the most expensive signing in English football. Manchester United and Chelsea are also on alert regarding a potential race for the English midfielder.

Manchester City's Phil Foden ruled out of encounter with Leicester

Phil Foden is still sidelined.

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden is set to miss his side's battle with relegation candidates Leicester on Saturday. The English winger has been missing for nearly a month after having his appendix removed.

Guardiola gave an update on Foden's availability, saying that he will not be able to feature against the Foxes. The City manager said (via Manchester World):

“I think he will be back to the training centre to see the doctor. I think he feels better, he spoke to the doctor three days ago, but he is still not ready. When he starts training you will know, through our social media. After that he will be closer to coming back, but still he cannot train with us."

Foden has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals and contributing six assists in 36 games. However, Jack Grealish has been impressive in his absence as the Cityzens have coped without the former.

They sit second in the league, trailing first-placed Arsenal by six points. Guardiola's men have a game in hand over their title rivals.

