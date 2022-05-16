×
Create
Notifications

"You’ll know very soon" - PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe reveals when he will announce decision about his future

The 23-year-old has apparently come to a decision
The 23-year-old has apparently come to a decision
Sachin Bhat
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 16, 2022 12:38 PM IST
News

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he's made a decision on his future and is set to announce the same next month right before joining the French national team.

The 23-year-old is out of contract with the Parisians this summer and has been widely linked with a move to Real Madrid, who've been long-term admirers of his.

PSG are keen to keep him but the player has already turned down two contract proposals, fueling exit speculations.

Their Spanish counterparts are confident of reaching a deal despite image rights issues with Mbappe, who's set to be offered a five-year contract with €100 million signing-on bonus and €25 million in yearly wages.

With time now running out, the World Cup winner has said that he's made up his mind, but won't make his decision official until the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June. It’s matter of days then it will be official."
“This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done."

According to Spanish transfer expert Javier Herraez, an agreement between him and Los Blancos has been reached and Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player next season.

Frankly, after such strong links, it's hard to see any other outcome at this point. It would be a real shocker if Mbappe stays put in Paris after this.

Kylian Mbappé: “I can’t say about my future but you’ll know very soon… it’s almost decided”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé“This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”, Mbappé added.…while Real Madrid sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. https://t.co/ciSEicr39Z

His decision not to announce anything until June might have to do with Real Madrid's Champions League final on May 28, another indicator that he's indeed switching allegiance.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco for a staggering €180 million transfer, initially on loan, in 2017. Since then, he's struck 168 goals and made 87 assists from 216 games, lifting 11 titles.

PSG ace to bolster Real Madrid's frightening attack

Real Madrid have been among the most prolific sides in all of Europe this season, and watching Mbappe spearhead such a side would be a terrifying prospect for both La Liga and Europe.

🚨🎖| Mbappe wants to win the Champions League more than anything. Real Madrid are awaiting him for it. @MarioCortegana https://t.co/98ADm6q2Vu

His goalscoring average has been phenomenal since joining PSG in 2017, while also having displayed his playmaking skills with a raft of assists.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 23-year-old has made no secret of his desire to win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or someday, and Real Madrid can offer him a platform to accomplish both.

Edited by Parimal

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी