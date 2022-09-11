"You are the man, brother" - Gabriel Martinelli impressed by Arsenal new signing's performance against Zurich

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has lauded the club's new summer signing Fabio Vieira for his performance in their first Europa League match against FC Zurich.

The Gunners started their Europa League campaign on a high with a comfortable 2-1 win over their Swiss opponents.

Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah scored for the Gunners at the AFG Arena last week, and the 22-year-old former Porto midfielder impressed the fans with his display.

The attacking midfielder started for Arsenal in the number 10 position as club captain Martin Odegaard was rested by manager Mikel Arteta.

Fans admired Vieira's persistence in testing Zurich's defense despite the Swiss side holding their lines very well.

The Portuguese played a role in Arsenal's build-up for the first goal as he released Nketiah with a beautiful pass, who then found Marquinhos inside the box. The latter deftly converted the assist.

Vieira posted a picture of himself on Instagram after his Europa League debut with Arsenal with the caption:

“We started our journey in the Europa League in the best way. Good victory. Let’s go gunners!”

Commenting on Vieira's post, Martinelli said:

“You are the man brother!”

Fabio Vieira began his youth career at Porto and was part of the team which won the 2018-19 UEFA Youth League. He made his Porto B debut in 2019 and was called up for the Primeira Liga in 2020.

The 22-year-old has ten goals and 18 assists from 76 matches across different competitions with Porto.

Many European clubs, including Leicester City and Arsenal, were looking to sign the young Portuguese in the summer transfer window. It was Mikel Arteta who won the race and brought Vieira to the Emirates on a five-year deal worth £34 million, as per to Sky Sports.

Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz keen to sign for Arsenal in the next winter transfer window

A Football Insider report has said Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz wants to join the Gunners in the upcoming winter transfer window. The Gunners are also interested in signing the 24-year-old Brazilian from Villa and are working on a deal to sign him in the winter transfer window later this year.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom Douglas Luiz has reportedly told his friends that he's keen on signing with #Arsenal and would like the move to happen. The Gunners remain interested and are working on a deal to bring the midfielder to the Emirates ahead of the January transfer window. [via Football Insider] Douglas Luiz has reportedly told his friends that he's keen on signing with #Arsenal and would like the move to happen. The Gunners remain interested and are working on a deal to bring the midfielder to the Emirates ahead of the January transfer window. [via Football Insider] https://t.co/kcxni0lJmY

The Gunners placed multiple bids to sign Luiz from Aston Villa this summer, but all of them were rejected as they did not match Villa's demand of £30 million for the Brazilian midfielder.

Despite failing in the summer transfer window, Mikel Artera is intent on signing Luiz and a new attempt could be made after the World Cup break.

