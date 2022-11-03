"You are never bigger than a club" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic comments about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and player power 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has commented on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to remain in Paris, hinting that the Frenchman did not make the right choice. According to Ibrahimovic, Mbappe is now in a position where he is bigger than the club represents, which cannot stand.

Kylian Mbappe signed a three-year extension (two years, with an option for a third year) with PSG in May 2022, turning down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid. The forward has produced impressive performances on the pitch for the French outfit this season, but there have been reports of him being unhappy in Paris (via ESPN). In October, it was claimed that the player felt betrayed by the club and was seeking a shocking January exit.

Ibrahimovic has shared his two cents on the situation Mbappe finds himself in. According to the Sweden international, Mbappe has grown bigger than the French giants, which is a recipe for disaster. The former PSG striker said (via CANAL+ Foot):

“Mbappe has put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. But you are never bigger than a club.”

The 2018 World Cup winner has thus far featured in 18 games for the club across competitions, scoring 18 times and claiming five assists.

Kylian Mbappe shines as PSG beat Juventus in the Champions League

Christophe Galtier’s side took on Group H rivals Juventus on matchday six in the Champions League on Wednesday night (November 2). Playing away from home, PSG struggled to find their bearings at times, but an inspired Kylian Mbappe led them to a 2-1 victory.

Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 13th minute, receiving a pass from Lionel Messi on the left, cutting in, and finding the netting from outside the box. Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny was comprehensively beaten by the former Monaco man’s venomous strike.

Kylian Mbappe turned provider in the 69th minute, playing a pass for Nuno Mendes behind the Juventus defense. The Portuguese went on a dizzying run and found the back of the with a low drive to seal the win for the visitors. Leonardo Bonucci scored Juventus’ only goal (the equalizer) in the 39th minute.

