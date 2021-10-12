"You never know" - Chelsea star Mason Mount makes bold claim about Ballon d'Or chances

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has rated his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or after being named on the 30-man shortlist in 2021. The Englishman admitted he isn't likely to win the award, but refused to rule out his chances entirely. Mount was named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist after helping Chelsea win the Champions League in May.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday at Wembley, he stated:

"I doubt it [winning the Ballon d'Or in 2021] but you never know. The most important thing for me [is] I continue to keep trying to hit the levels that I've set before and go even further. That's always been my mentality and hopefully it continues."

The Chelsea academy graduate also referred to the feeling of being nominated for the Ballon d'Or as "special." Mount insisted the hard work will not stop now, signaling his desire to improve further.

"It was special [to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or], I probably found out at the same time as everyone else.

"To see that and see the names, to be alongside them names, it's obviously a dream. For all of the years that you work hard, dedicate and see that it shows everything pays off and it's just the start it, it doesn't stop now."

ExpectedChelsea @ExpectedChelsea Chelsea academy players nominated for the Ballon D'Or:John Terry — 2005, 2006, 2009

Chelsea have the joint-highest number of players on the 2021 Ballon d'Or shortlist

Thanks to their remarkable UEFA Champions League triumph in May, Chelsea have the joint-highest number of representatives (5) on the Ballon d'Or shortlist this year. In addition to Mount, the likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and summer signing Romelu Lukaku are the others nominated for the Ballon d'Or by France Football.

Manchester City, who were beaten in the Champions League final by Chelsea, are the only other team with five players from their squad nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2021.

Jorginho is considered the leading candidate with a realistic chance of winning the Ballon d'Or from amongst the Chelsea nominees. The Italian midfielder also won Euro 2020 with the Azzurri, completing a remarkable summer of achievements.

Notably, Chelsea have never had a Ballon d'Or winner in their history. Club legend and former manager Frank Lampard was the closest to winning the prestigious honor when he finished second behind Ronaldinho in 2005.

It remains to be seen whether Mount or Jorginho can make history for the club in the future.

