"You're down to the barebones" - Kevin Phillips warns Liverpool against making 'crazy' transfer decision

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has warned Liverpool against selling forward Divock Origi without a replacement.

According to a report by Telegraph, the Belgian striker has been put on their transfer list for a price of £7 million with Newcastle United showing interest.

He's been a crucial figure in the squad despite his bit-part role. He has popped up with late winners on numerous occasions throughout his time with the Merseysiders.

This season, he's struck five goals in just 10 games in all competitions.

Letting him go without a back-up plan would be "crazy," according to Phillips, who was speaking to Football Insider. He said:

“It does seem a little bit crazy, but who am I to argue with Klopp? He’s been the go-to man off the bench, in the cup games, so I’m surprised that they would let him go without a replacement."

He added:

“There’s a long way to go in this window and we’ll just have to wait and see, but from the manager’s point of view – Mane and Salah have gone, so you’re down to the barebones. I’d be very surprised if Origi went without anyone coming in.”

Liverpool are currently without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both of whom are participating in the African Cup of Nations with Egypt and Senegal respectively. With the talismanic goalscoring duo not scheduled to return before next month, the Reds are significantly weakened.

Letting Origi leave without a replacement during such a time could be foolish as it would further diminish Jurgen Klopp's options in the attack.

A savior on many occasions, the 26-year-old is out of contract next summer. He's scored 40 goals in 167 games for the side since joining in 2014.

Liverpool next play Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Origi deserves a lifetime contract with Liverpool

Origi reminded everyone of his value to the club with more stoppage-time heroics against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. He scored a 94th-minute winner to secure all three points.

It was the latest in a series of supersub performances from the striker, who's a club hero and enjoys incredible support from fans.

He's come close to leaving on many occasions in the past, even last summer, only to end up remaining on Merseyside.

Now, with his contract fast approaching an end, the Reds must reward the player for his valuable contributions with a contract for life.

