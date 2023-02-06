“You’re a f*****g m****y” – Real Madrid superstar victim of alleged racial abuse during Mallorca defeat

Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. was once again targeted with racist chants during their match against Real Mallorca. The incident took place at the Son Moix Stadium on Sunday, with Los Blancos ending up losing 1-0.

Tiempo de Juego reports suggest fans were heard shouting racist abuse at the Real Madrid forward. The Brazilian was also targeted on the pitch, with as many as 10 fouls committed on the 22-year-old.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time rival fans have targeted Vinicius Jr. with racist chants.

The Brazilian was frustrated with the league doing nothing to stop the fans and tweeted in December:

"Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and LaLiga continues to do nothing. I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid."

However, LaLiga president Javier Tebas quickly replied and claimed that the league has been doing a lot for years.

"In LaLiga, we've been fighting against racism for years. Vinicius Junior, it is unfortunate, unfair and not true to publish that LaLiga doesn't do anything against racism. Inform yourself better. We are at your disposal so that all together, we can go in the same direction."

LaLiga clubs issue statement after Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr is racially abused

Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid fans were also heard racially abusing Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. earlier this season. The clubs condemned the act and released statements confirming strict action against the fans.

Real Valladolid's statement read:

"Real Valladolid completely condemns any form of racism and regrets what happened very much. The club is of course, ready to collaborate with LaLiga to carry out the relevant investigations and reserves the right to take disciplinary measures in case there are season-ticket holders involved in the incidents."

It continued:

"There isn't a place for racism in football and society, and so Real Valladolid is determined to implement more and more measures which allow us to raise awareness, avoid and combat any similar episode."

Atletico Madrid fans have targeted Vinicius Jr. twice this season and were let go without any consequences by a public prosecutor as the chants 'only lasted a few seconds'.

