“You’re going to sign for a big team” – Barcelona talent reveals agent kept him in the dark about Camp Nou switch 

Emre Demir, an attacker dubbed “the new Lionel Messi” has made a shocking revelation ahead of his transfer to Barcelona.

The Turkish prodigy was speaking to local media with Kayserispor president Berna Gozbasi and revealed how his family had to be involved in the negotiations.

Interestingly, he also revealed how his agent didn't inform him that the "big club" he was about to join was Barcelona.

Here's what he said:

"I had indescribable feelings. My father dreamed of this too. We were together day and night for a year. When the transfer was happening he got emotional and cried."

Demir added:

"My agent Ahmet Bulut did not tell me what was going on. He called one day and said: 'We're going to Istanbul, you're going to sign for a big team.' As I wasn't old enough to sign a contract, my father and mother came too. Then I saw the name Barcelona on the contract! Mum and dad could not contain their tears.”

Barcelona's B team confirmed the signing of the Turkish star last month. He will join the Blaugrana on a €2 million ($2.3 million) deal that includes variables and a staggering €400 million ($462 million) release clause.

Who is Barcelona's new signing and why has he been dubbed "the new Lionel Messi?"

Emre Demir made his Super Lig debut as a 15-year-old. It didn't take long for him to make a mark, and he became the youngest scorer in the history of the Super Lig at Kayserispor.

At just 17 years old, Demir is yet to explode, but his talent hasn't gone unnoticed.

Blaugrana paying €2 million for the Turkish prodigy sounds like a lot for a player who is yet to turn 18, and has a little over 30 senior appearances to his name.

He surprised the entire world in November 2019 after scoring an absolute screamer. In his fourth league appearance against Genclerbirligi. Demir showed great composure to control a lobbed ball in the box and produced a mind-bending drive into the roof of the net with his powerful left foot.

Demir has been compared with Lionel Messi (Image via Goal)

This is perhaps the main reason why he is being compared with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. With long hair, great control, and a tendency to blast the ball into the back of the net with his left foot, he has reminded everyone of Messi during his early stages at Barcelona.

The 17-year-old's poised first touch, excellent vision, dribbling and agility will allow him to get into great scoring positions wherever he plays.

Demir is expected to complete his move to the Catalan club by next summer. However, there's a massive chance that his move could be completed by January 2022.

