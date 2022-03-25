“You see the attraction” – Mark Hughes names his candidate to become next Manchester United manager

Mark Hughes has revealed that he believes Mauricio Pochettino is his preferred candidate to become the next Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils are currently in search of a new manager, with Ralf Ragnick's temporary spell set to elapse at the end of the season. Hughes - who spent 13 years at Manchester United across two spells - backed the current PSG manager to get the job due to his previous experience in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 58-year-old said:

“The Premier League is like no other league in world football. It has similarities with other countries in terms of play but the intensity of the games is different. If you’ve ever had no experience either as a player or as a manager, I think it can take you back. You can have a period of transition where you’re not sure what’s going on or what’s hit you because it’s such a different level in my view. So you see the attraction of Pochettino coming in because he knows the Premier League and the strength of it.”

Mauricio Pochettino is one of several names linked with the soon-to-be vacant managerial job at Manchester United.

Other managers speculated to be in the running include Erik ten Haag of Ajax and Luis Enrique of the Spanish national team.

Would Mauricio Pochettino be the right man to get Manchester United back on track?

Pochettino could get Manchester United back on track

Mauricio Pochettino earned rave reviews during his six-year managerial spell in the Premier League.

The 50-year-old began his managerial career at former club Espanyol before replacing Nigel Adkins at Southampton in January 2013. He was appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager a year later and boosted his profile over the next five years.

Despite not winning a trophy at the London club, the Argentine manager helped the club solidify their standing in the upper echelons of English football.

He guided the club to their highest league finish in 54 years, their first season-long unbeaten home run in 52 years, as well as the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Following his sacking by Spurs in 2019, he was appointed PSG manager but his spell in the French capital has gone horribly wrong.

Pochettino has a reputation for playing fast attacking football but his failure to effectively handle the big egos in the PSG dressing room has seen his reputation take a hit. Many are of the opinion that the Argentine does not have the requisite persona to take on the job at Manchester United.

His relative lack of silverware also counts heavily against him, although his familiarity with English football is a big advantage.

Edited by Parimal