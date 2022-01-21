“You’ve been coming for us for the last 25 years” – Jason Cundy responds hilariously after Jamie O’Hara sends Spurs warning to Chelsea

Chelsea has endured a tough last few weeks where the club has been derailed from their Premier League title charge. Their latest 1-1 draw with Brighton saw them drop more crucial points. Thomas Tuchel's men will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Unvaccinated Real Madrid and Chelsea players may be unable to play in the away legs of their UCL Round of 16 ties. Unvaccinated Real Madrid and Chelsea players may be unable to play in the away legs of their UCL Round of 16 ties. https://t.co/WjPshDsLBJ

In the build-up to the clash, football pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O'Hara engaged in banter on talkSport. O'Hara, who represented Spurs between 2007 and 2009 was buoyed by the team's performance under Antonio Conte and warned the hosts of their rivals.

“I tell you what, Chelsea need to watch their back because we’re (Spurs) coming for you, Chelsea, they could crumble."

Cundy, a former Blues player who went on a brief loan spell with Spurs, was having none of it and gave out a hilarious response.

"You’ve been coming for us for the last 25 years."

But he is well aware of the position Tuchel's men find themselves in. The Blues will have to pick up maximum points from their upcoming games to re-establish momentum. Cundy added,

“It’s a must win game for Chelsea. If Spurs win that, it’s game on. Even a draw is a good result for Spurs.”

O'Hara is not wrong to get carried away by seeing the recent performances that Spurs have produced under the Italian. Conte is having the best start any Lily Whites manager has ever had and is unbeaten in the Premier League.

Chelsea must exhibit their A-game against Spurs

Blues supporters have been frustrated by the team's mediocre performances. Thomas Tuchel had after the Brighton draw that his team looked tired and they were tired. The Premier League has seen top teams slack off in the winter season in many previous seasons and that impacts where they finish in the table.

The west London club's rough patch in the winter has already seen their title ambitions get compromised. In their last seven league games, the club have drawn five. If they cannot get back into form soon, they might have to battle for a top-four spot with the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.

While the Blues dropped points at the Amex Stadium, Conte's side achieved quite the unthinkable at the King Power Stadium. Despite entering injury time in the second half with a 2-1 deficit, Spurs turned the tie on its head. Steven Bergwijn, who is considered an outcast from the Italian's system, was the hero of the night.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



75:04 - Leicester 2-1 Spurs

94:52 - Leicester 2-2 Spurs

96:11 - Leicester 2-3 Spurs



#TheFlyingDutchman About last night...75:04 - Leicester 2-1 Spurs94:52 - Leicester 2-2 Spurs96:11 - Leicester 2-3 Spurs About last night...75:04 - Leicester 2-1 Spurs94:52 - Leicester 2-2 Spurs96:11 - Leicester 2-3 Spurs#TheFlyingDutchman ✈️ https://t.co/YixPNTAuvr

Spurs were behind until the 94 minute and 52 second mark but two very late goals by the Dutchman helped them seal all three points in dramatic fashion. The north London club are eight points behind Chelsea but have three games in hand. That equation will surely make Sunday's game at Stamford Bridge even more exciting.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the Carabao Cup, Tuchel got the better of Conte for two straight legs in the semi-final and will feel confident that his team can beat them for the third time.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav