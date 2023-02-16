“You want personality” – Joe Cole insists Graham Potter should restore ‘outstanding’ Chelsea star to playing XI

Chelsea legend and BT Sport pundit Joe Cole has made a passionate plea for Mason Mount to be granted a spot in the Blues' starting lineup.

Despite manager Graham Potter's unwavering faith in Mount since joining the club last year, the midfielder has recently been relegated to the bench. He was overlooked for the second consecutive match when the Blues faced Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League first-leg clash on February 15.

He came on as a substitute in the 71st minute for Mykhaylo Mudryk as they lost 1-0.

He was used in a similar capacity against West Ham United in the Premier League the previous weekend. It further highlighted Potter's lack of faith in the Englishman's abilities.

Cole believes this may have been due to Mount's lackluster form, and that it is only fair to give other players a chance in the starting lineup. However, the club legend thinks that the Englishman should return to Chelsea's first XI because of his personality.

Speaking to BT Sport (via ChelseaChronicle), Cole said:

“I feel like you’ve got to get Mason Mount in the team, particularly in difficult moments. You want personality. Sometimes you go with personalities above ability, although I think Mason Mount is more than capable of playing in this team. He’s outstanding."

He continued:

“I think he’s a personality that would lift the crowd. They’ve got Southampton at the weekend at Stamford Bridge. They need to win, and they need to win well.”

Mount has registered three goals and provided six assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter could potentially take Joe Cole's words into consideration?

If Mount is given the chance to return to the starting lineup, it will not necessarily be in his usual position behind the striker. New signing Joao Felix has excelled in that role in his few appearances. Instead, Mount could potentially be used as a wide player or even as a central midfielder.

This would offer a different dynamic and potentially unlock more of the midfielder's attacking potential. It could simultaneously provide fresh competition in the midfield.

Mount's recent exclusion from the starting lineup may be the catalyst for him to return to his optimum level of performance. As a two-time Player of the Year for Chelsea, Mount is more than capable of providing a much-needed jolt of energy to the Blues.

Unfortunately, he won't be able to take to the field for the second leg against Dortmund due to suspension. However, the attacking midfielder could be considered for selection against Southampton this weekend if Potter chooses to heed Cole's advice.

