"You won't see a better pass this season" - Michael Owen lavishes praise on Liverpool superstar for 'exquisite' moment in Chelsea draw

Michael Owen was highly impressed when Mohamed Salah sliced Chelsea's defense open with a sublime pass to assist Luis Diaz's opener for Liverpool at Stamford Bridge yesterday (August 13).

In the 17th minute of the game, Alexis Mac Allister fizzed a long ball into Salah's feet on the right flank. He took on Levi Colwill before cutting inside slightly and playing an invasive through pass past three Chelsea defenders.

Diaz timed his run perfectly and made no mistake with a well-adjusted first-time finish from his weak foot. Analyzing the goal later, Owen said on Premier League Productions (h/t HITC):

"It was a very good goal, from back to front. Mac Allister is playing the deeper role in that midfield. But it was his ball that was sprayed out to Mo Salah. A lovely touch on the right foot of Salah, and then he plays this quite exquisite pass. This is a perfect angle of it. You won’t see a better pass this season."

Salah's goal-scoring exploits sometimes overshadow his potency as a creator. He has 186 goals and 80 assists in 306 games for Liverpool, winning the Premier League Playmaker Award in the 2021-22 season.

Jurgen Klopp unhappy with Liverpool star's yellow card for timewasting against Chelsea

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute for apparent time-wasting against Chelsea yesterday.

The English right-back was taking a little too long with the ball in his hands as he scanned the pitch for options in his own half. But given the Premier League's new, more strict rules on timewasting, referee Anthony Taylor put the Reds' No. 66 in the book.

After the game, a displeased Jurgen Klopp told reporters (h/t Sky Sports):

"Last season some teams stretched it [timewasting], we were not one of them. I knew we'd get the first yellow card for 'timewasting' with a throw in with Trent. This is a tactical thing you can't just throw the ball.

"Take the stoppage time for Brentford, for example when they take a free-kick it takes ages as they have 500 routines they need to clarify. Nobody will think about gicing [sic.] them a yellow card. Throw ins are the same, maybe we need to clarify this."

Given the intensity and pace of the game, it is hard to argue that the Reds were wasting time. Both teams looked like they wanted a win rather than a draw, although the hosts dominated with more possession (65%) and more shots on target (4 to 1).

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool employed a specialist throw-in coach, Thomas Gronnemark, for five seasons until his exit in May 2023.