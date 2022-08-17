Young Boys vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23 

Young Boys will host Anderlecht at the Wankdorf Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers fourt round.

The Swiss side are enjoying a brilliant run of form under manager Raphael Wicky. They picked up a 4-0 aggregate win over Latvian side Liepaja in the first qualifying round before beating KuPS 5-0 in the second round. They'll now look to test their mettle against a tougher opposition this week. Young Boys are pushing for a seventh straight appearance in the group stage of a European competition.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have also enjoyed a solid start to their campaign. They were drawn against Estonian outfit Paide in the previous round, picking up a 2-0 win in the first leg before completing the rout with a 3-0 victory on home turf.

The Belgian outfit were knocked out at this stage of the qualifiers last season, losing 5-4 on aggregate to Eredivisie side Vitesse. They'll hope for better luck this time around.

Young Boys vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the first meeting between Young Boys and Anderlecht. Both teams will look to mark the occasion with a win and secure the advantage ahead of the return leg next week.

Young Boys Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Anderlecht Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Young Boys vs Anderlecht Team News

Young Boys

Loris Benito is struggling with an injury he picked up against Basel and could miss Thursday's game, as a result. Ulisses Garcia, Sandro Lauper, Leandro Zbinden and Christian Fassnacht are all injured and will not feature for the hosts/.

Injured: Ulisses Garcia, Sandro Lauper, Leandro Zbinden, Christian Fassnacht

Doubtful: Loris Benito

Suspended: None

Umavailable: None

Anderlecht

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Young Boys vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs

Young Boys (4-1-2-1-2): David von Ballmoos; Jordan Lefort, Mohamed Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Lewin Blum; Cheikh Niasse; Nicolas Ngamaleu, Vincent Sierro; Fabian Rieder; Meschack Elia, Jean-Pierre Nsame

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Zeno Debast; Michael Murillo, Adrien Trebel, Yari Verschaeren, Lior Refaelov, Francis Amuzu; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito

Young Boys vs Anderlecht Prediction

Young Boys are in brilliant form, as they are unbeaten in their last 17 games across competitions. They have conceded just one goal all season, keeping eight clean sheets.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are also playing well at the moment, winning their last four games on the bounce and losing just one of their last nine. They, however, have struggled for results on the road last season and could lose here.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-0 Anderlecht

