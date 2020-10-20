Young Boys vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

High-flying AS Roma turn their attention towards Europa League as Switzerland champions Young Boys await them at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern.

Paulo Fonseca's men romped to an emphatic 5-2 thrashing of Benevento at the weekend in Serie A with Edin Dzeko bagging a brace and Carles Perez scoring a superb individual goal.

They'll be hoping to continue in the same vein on Thursday against last season's Swiss Super League winners, who are currently on an unbeaten run of six games in all competitions.

Young Boys vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

Young Boys and AS Roma have never met each other in a competitive game before.

In der UEFA Europa League dürfen maximal 30% der Stadionkapazität genutzt werden. Von den somit gut 9'000 verfügbaren Plätzen im Stadion Wankdorf werden rund 8'000 Public-Plätze in den Verkauf kommen.



Infos zum Ticketverkauf 👉 https://t.co/BsSLDY9irX #BSCYB #UEL pic.twitter.com/5OSsPvD1oP — BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) October 12, 2020

Young Boys Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W

Advertisement

Young Boys vs AS Roma Team News

The home team have plenty of injury concerns ahead of this match, with Christopher Pereira, Michel Aebischer, Sandro Lauper, Gianluca Gaudino, Esteban Petignat, and Marvin Spielmann all set to miss out. Furthermore, Mohamed Camara and Ulisses Garcia are still in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Injured: Christopher Pereira, Michel Aebischer, Sandro Lauper, Gianluca Gaudino, Esteban Petignat, and Marvin Spielmann

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Camara and Ulisses Garcia

Work begins for the Europa League 🟨🟥 #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mjK2Qwzspg — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 19, 2020

La Magica don't have Chris Smalling and Riccardo Calafiori back from injury yet, while Amadou Diawara is still recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive while on international duty. Nicolo Zaniolo and Javier Pastore are long-term absentees and won't return before 2021.

Injured: Chris Smalling, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Javier Pastore

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Amadou Diawara

Young Boys vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Young Boys (4-3-3): David von Ballmoos; Silvan Hefti, Fabian Lustenberger, Cedric Zesiger, Jordan Lefort; Christian Fassnacht, Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Moumi Ngamaleu; Meschak Elia, Jean-Pierre Nsame.

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Davide Santon, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Leonardo Spinazzola; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Pedro Rodriguez, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko.

Advertisement

Young Boys vs AS Roma Prediction

The Giallorossi are the clear favorites here. They've bounced back in resounding fashion since the defeat to Hellas Verona in the season opener and have been firing on all the cylinders.

Pedro, signed on a free transfer from Chelsea, is already proving to be a valuable addition, having scored in both games so far, while Dzeko is also getting back into form.

Young Boys are capable of springing a surprise at home - they beat Juventus 2-1 in 2018 - while striker Jean-Pierre Nsame has scored four times already this season, but Roma's in-form strike force might be too hot for the Swiss hosts to handle.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-3 AS Roma