Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen visit the Wankdorf Stadium as Young Boys host the Bundesliga giants for the first leg of their clash in the Europa League round of 32.

With five wins and one loss in the first round, Die Werkself finished top of Group C, ahead of Slavia Prague. The Germans will be looking for a fifth consecutive European victory for the first time since 1994.

However, it's going to take some effort from Peter Bosz's men, who've lost form lately.

Leverkusen have won only three times and lost on seven occasions in the last 11 games in all competitions. This included a stunning 2-1 defeat to fourth-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen in the DFB Pokal.

From being inside the Bundesliga's top-three positions, they're now down to fifth and face a challenge in pursuit of qualifying for the Champions League.

Young Boys will look to pounce on that vulnerability as the in-form Swiss Super League champions go into the European knockout rounds for the first time since 2015.

Finishing behind Roma in the group, the Bern outfit aim to go beyond the last 32 for the first time since 1988 in the UEFA Cup, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides.

Young Boys Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Young Boys

Vincent Sierro and Christopher Martins Pereira are out injured. Meanwhile, Esteban Petignat is a long-term absentee, having missed the last 11 months with a ligament rupture.

Mohamed Camara and Jean-Pierre Nsame are both suspended from the clash for getting straight reds in games against Roma and CFR Cluj respectively.

Injured: Vincent Sierro, Christopher Matins Pereira and Esteban Petignat

Suspended: Mohamed Camara and Jean-Pierre Nsame

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen

The visitors have quite a few injury concerns with as many as six players currently in the treatment room. The injury list includes attacking stars Karim Bellarabi, Lars Bender and Paulinho.

Injured: Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Mitchell Weiser, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, and Karim Bellarabi.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Quentin Maceiras, Cedric Zesiger, Fabian Lustenberger, Jordan Lefort; Christian Fassnacht, Sandro Lauper, Michel Aebischer, Miralem Sulejmani; Felix Mambimbi, Meschack Elia.

Bayer Leverkusen (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Timothy Fose-Mensah, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tepsoba, Wendell; Florian Wirtz, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay; Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby.

Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Young Boys are the form team in this fixture and will no doubt cause trouble for Leverkusen. However, we expect the Germans to have enough in the tank to earn a draw.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen