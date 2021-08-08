Young Boys vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of qualifiers this week as CFR Cluj take on Young Boys on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive over the past month and will want to win this game.

CFR Cluj are one of the strongest teams in Romania and have excelled on the domestic front in recent years. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has a point to prove in its qualification campaign.

Young Boys won the Swiss Super League last season by a fairly narrow margin and can be a formidable force on their day. The Swiss giants have experience in Europe and will be intent on reaching the Champions League this year.

Young Boys vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

Young Boys have a good record against CFR Cluj and have won one out of four games played between the two teams. CFR Cluj have never defeated Young Boys in an official game and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were impressive on the day but will need to take it up a notch this week.

Young Boys form guide: L-D-D-W-W

CFR Cluj form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Young Boys vs CFR Cluj Team News

Young Boys have a depleted squad

Young Boys

Jean-Pierre Nsame, Joel Monteiro, Nico Maier, and Fabian Lustenberger are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Young Boys will need to name their best team for this game.

Injured: Jean-Pierre Nsame, Joel Monteiro, Nico Maier, Fabian Lustenberger

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CFR Cluj have a strong squad

CFR Cluj

Alexandru Ionita remains the only absentee for CFR Cluj and is currently serving a ban. The Romanian outfit is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexandru Ionita

Young Boys vs CFR Cluj Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): David von Bollmoos; Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Michel Aebischer, Nicolas Burgy; Marvin Spielmann, Vincent Sierro, Christian Fassnacht; Felix Mambimbi, Theoson Siebatcheu, Sandro Lauper

⏱️Another win, same as every week😏 pic.twitter.com/snaWHjnsgX — CFR Cluj 1907 🇬🇧🇺🇲 (@CFR_Cluj_1907) August 6, 2021

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giedrius Arlauskis; Mateo Sousic, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Camora; Runar Mar Sigurjonsson, Jonathan Rodriguez; Ciprian Deac, Constantin Paun, Ionut Costache; Billel Omrani

Young Boys vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Young Boys have endured a minor slump over the past two weeks and will need to put their best foot forward in this fixture. The Swiss outfit has the home advantage this week and will need to make the most of its potential.

CFR Cluj have been impressive in their qualification campaign so far but have a few issues to address this week. Young Boys are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 CFR Cluj

