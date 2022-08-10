Young Boys vs KuPS prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Young Boys will host KuPS at the Wankdorf Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third-round qualification clash.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign so far and are undefeated under new boss Raphael Wicky. They picked up a 2-0 win in the first leg via strikes from Jean-Pierre Nsame and Meschack Elia in the opening 45 minutes, with the latter scoring his first goal of the season.

Young Boys have featured in the group stages of a European competition for six straight seasons and will be looking to continue their push for a seventh with another solid showing on Thursday.

KPS, meanwhile, have suffered a slight dip in form of late. They struggled to impress in the first leg as they managed just three shots throughout the game, with just one of those being on target. They will be looking to put out a much better performance this week.

The visitors are on course to exit the European club competition qualifiers for a fifth straight season unless they can turn the tie around in Switzerland this week.

Young Boys vs KuPS Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the second meeting between the two sides. While the hosts only need to avoid defeat to advance, their opponents need to grind out a comeback win on Thursday.

Young Boys Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-D-W-W

KuPS Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Young Boys vs KuPS Team News

Young Boys

The home side have a rather lengthy injury list ahead of Thursday's game that includes Ulisses Garcia, Fabian Lustenberger, Sandro Lauper, Filip Ugrinic, Leandro Zbinden and Christian Fassnacht.

Loris Benito picked up an injury last time out and is a major doubt for this one.

Injured: Ulisses Garcia, Fabian Lustenberger, Sandro Lauper, Filip Ugrinic, Leandro Zbinden, Christian Fassnacht

Doubtful: Loris Benito

Suspended: None

KuPS

The visitors, on the other hand, have no injured or suspended players ahead of the midweek clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Young Boys vs KuPS Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): David von Ballmoos; Jordan Lefort, Mohamed Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Lewin Blum; Cheikh Niasse; Nicolas Ngamaleu, Vincent Sierro; Fabian Rieder; Meschack Elia, Jean-Pierre Nsame

KuPS Predicted XI (4-3-3): Johannes Kreidl; Henri Toivomäki, Paulo Ricardo, Musa Nuhu, Daniel Carrillo; Sebastian Dahlström, Gabriel Bispo, Jaakko Oksanen; Henry Uzochokwu, Tim Väyrynen, Janis Ikaunieks

Young Boys vs KuPS Prediction

Young Boys are undefeated in their seven games across all competitions this season. They have lost just one home game all year and will be looking forward to this one.

KuPS, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak, losing twice and drawing the other. The home side should win this match.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 KuPS

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P