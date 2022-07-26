Young Boys vs Liepaja prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Young Boys will entertain Liepaja at Stadion Wankdorf in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round return leg on Thursday. Thanks to Christian Fassnacht’s strike, Young Boys returned from Liepaja last week with a slender 1-0 aggregate lead as they look to complete the job at home.

The Swiss Super League defending champions endured a trophyless 2021-22 campaign, finishing third and crashing out of the Swiss Cup in the third round. They are pinning their hopes on the Europa Conference League to achieve something worthwhile this year.

Liepaja, meanwhile, are making a return to the competition after bowing out in the second qualifying round last year. The Latvian club kicked off their European campaign in the first qualifying round, edging past Gjilani from Kosovo 3-2 on aggregate. Although losing at home was a setback, they'll hope to recover on away turf to progress to the next round.

Young Boys vs Liepaja Head-to-Head

Young Boys won their only clash clash with Leipaja last week - the first leg of the second qualifying round.

Young Boys form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

Liepaja form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D.

Young Boys vs Liepaja Team News

Young Boys

Goalkeeper Leandro Zbinden, centre-back Sandro Lauper and right-back Quentin Maceiras are sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Leandro Zbinden, Sandro Lauper, Quentin Maceiras.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Liepaja

Liepaja brought in 11 new players ahead of their continental campaign as they look to reach the third qualifying round. They have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Young Boys vs Liepaja Predicted Xls

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos (GK), Ulisses Garcia, Mohamed Camara, Fabian Lustenberger, Lewin Blum, Cheikh Niasse, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Christian Fassnacht, Fabian Rieder, Cedric Itten, Wilfried Kanga.

Liepaja (4-3-3): Krisjanis Zviedris (GK), Roberts Savalnieks, Inacio Miguel, Kenan Hreljic, Martín Marta, Leonel Strumia, Arturs Karasausks, Nemanja Belakovic, Gauthier Mankenda, Jordy Soladio, Dodo.

Young Boys vs Liepaja Prediction

Going by their performance in the first leg, Young Boys are capable of bringing the visitors to their knees at the Stadion Wankdorf in Bern. However, the Swiss club have a one-goal lead that can easily get overturnedt. A competitive game should ensue, with Liepaja likely to go for counterattacks against Young Boys.

Young Boys should progress to the third round, though.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-0 Liepaja.

