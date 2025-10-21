Young Boys vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Young Boys will host Ludogorets at the Wankdorf Stadion on Thursday in the third round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League campaign. The hosts will be keen to build on their last result in the tournament and push higher up the table.

Young Boys responded to their embarrassing 4-1 home loss against Panathinaikos in the opening round with a solid display to get a 2-0 win over FCSB in their last Europa League game. The Swiss side have since fallen to back-to-back defeats in their domestic league but will shift their focus to returning to winning ways in continental football this midweek.

Ludogorets, on the other hand, were brilliant in their opening fixture as they earned a deserved 2-1 win over Malmö but struggled to find their footing when they hosted Real Betis last time out as the game ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Bulgarian outfit. They were eliminated in the league phase of last season’s Europa League, going winless across their eight games but will be optimistic to put together a much better run this season and gain qualification for the knockout stages.

Young Boys vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's match will mark only the third meeting between the two sides and the first competitive edition of this fixture. Ludogorets have won both of the two previous friendly meetings with a 3-1 aggregate.

Young Boys have won each of their four competitive meetings with Bulgarian sides.

Ludogorets have only managed to get one win from 10 meetings with Swiss opposition, drawing four and losing five.

The hosts have the third-worst defensive record in the Swiss Super League this season with 17 goals conceded in just nine games.

The visitors have the best defensive record in their domestic league with only four goals conceded in 11 games.

Young Boys vs Ludogorets Prediction

Despite their recent lapses, YB remain favorites to get the win on Thursday courtesy of their home advantage and overall squad quality but must stay switched on for the entirety of the contest if they are to secure maximum points.

The Eagles will fancy their chances of getting a result this midweek but will need something really special to get all three points on the road.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Ludogorets

Young Boys vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last five games)

