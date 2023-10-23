Young Boys vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2023

Young Boys will take on reigning European champions Manchester City at the Wankdorf Stadium on Wednesday in a Group G encounter in the Champions League.

Young Boys are yet to pick up their first win of the 2023-24 Champions League campaign. After falling to a 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig at home in their group stage opener, Raphael Wicky's men were held to a 2-2 draw by Red Star Belgrade in their subsequent outing.

They are in desperate need of a reversal of fortunes but will have their work cut out against the absolute juggernaut we call Manchester City. Young Boys are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions but will have to play out of their skins to earn a positive result against the Premier League giants.

Manchester City had to work hard to eke out a 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. With Rodri back from suspension, City looked well-balanced on the pitch and it helped them get back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive losses in the Premier League.

City have picked up two wins from their first two group-stage games of the new Champions League season. They beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 in their first game of the group stage before dispatching RB Leipzig by the same scoreline away from home.

City will look to get back to their best in emphatic fashion as they take on Young Boys on Wednesday.

Young Boys vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first-ever meeting between Young Boys and Manchester City. The Swiss side managed to pick up a win in their latest home game against Premier League opposition, a 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 2021-22 Champions League.

Manchester City have only faced one Swiss side in the Champions League prior to this. They beat Basel 4-0 away from before conceding a 2-1 loss at the Etihad in the Round of 16 in the 2017-18 season.

Young Boys have gone more games in the Champions League without keeping a clean sheet than any other side in the competition (14).

Manchester City are currently on a 15-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League.

If Manchester City avoid defeat on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola will equal his longest unbeaten streak in the Champions League (currently 15 games unbeaten).

Young Boys vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City ought to be able to get a rather comfortable win and continue their excellent start to the new Champions League campaign. City have way too much quality in their ranks to fall to the Swiss side on Wednesday.

Prediction: Young Boys 0-3 Manchester City

Young Boys vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes