Young Boys vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2025

Young Boys will host Panathinaikos at the Wankdorf Stadium on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League's league phase. The home side have enjoyed a largely positive start to their campaign in the Swiss Super League and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They secured a spot in the Europa League this season via the playoffs, where they locked horns with Slovan Bratislava. They beat the Slovak club 1-0 on the road in the first leg before finishing the job on home turf a week later as they won 3-2, with Chris Bedia finding the back of the net both home and away.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, have failed to come alive in the Greek Super League this season. They were denied their first league win of the campaign last weekend as they conceded in the 92nd minute in their 1-1 draw with Olympiacos.

The visitors also had to go through the qualifiers to secure a spot in the Europa League this season, facing off against Shakhtar Donetsk in the third round and winning on penalties after a goalless two legs. They then traded tackles with Samsunspor in the playoff rounds and beat the Turkish side 2-1 on aggregate.

Young Boys vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first competitive and overall second meeting between Young Boys and Panathinaikos.

The two teams faced off for the first time in a preseason friendly back in July 2009 which the visitors won 2-1.

Young Boys' last competitive encounter with Greek opposition came back in the 2016-17 Europa League campaign when they faced Olympiacos, with the group-stage clash ending 1-1.

Panathinaikos' only previous encounter with Swiss opponents in competitive action came back in the 1974-75 UEFA Cup when they played Grasshoppers, losing the two-legged tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Young Boys vs Panathinaikos Prediction

YB's latest result ended a five-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated on home turf since the start of February and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Trifýlli are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are without an away win this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-0 Panathinaikos

Young Boys vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

