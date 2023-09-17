Young Boys vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2023

Young Boys and RB Leipzig get underway in Group G of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League when they go head-to-head Tuesday.

Both sides head into the midweek clash on a run of three back-to-back wins and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Wankdorf Stadium.

Young Boys made it three wins on the bounce on Friday when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Xamax in the round of 32 of the Swiss Cup.

With that result, Raphael Wicky’s men have now gone unbeaten in their last 18 matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them reach the group stages of the Champions League.

Young Boys head into Tuesday’s clash unbeaten at home since the turn of the year and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig maintained their fine run of results as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Augsburg on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s men have now won three consecutive matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding one since their 3-2 loss against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga opener on August 19.

RB Leipzig will look to carry on this fine form in the Champions League as they set out to surpass last season’s round-of-16 finish.

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Young Boys and RB Leipzig, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Leipzig are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in eight of their last nine across all competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw since late July.

Young Boys have won their last three matches and are unbeaten in 18 straight outings, picking up 13 wins and five draws since a 2-0 loss against Lugano on May 25.

The Bundesliga side have won all but one of their last six competitive away matches, with a 3-2 loss against Bayer Leverkusen on August 19 being the exception.

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig Prediction

The Champions League returns this week and promises fireworks and thrilling battles.

While Young Boys and RB Leipzig are currently on a fine run of form, the Germans boast a more experienced squad and we fancy them claiming a narrow victory at the Wankdorf Stadium.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-2 RB Leipzig

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Leipzig’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of the visitors’ last 10 matches)