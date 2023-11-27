Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023

Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they go head-to-head at the Wankdorf Stadion on Tuesday.

Both sides are currently tied on one point in Group G with just two games to go and will look to pick up a huge result in their quest for a place in the Europa League.

Young Boys failed to pick up where they dropped off before the international break as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

Prior to that, Raphael Wicky’s side fell to a 3-0 loss against Manchester City in the Champions League on November 7, four days before claiming an emphatic 6-1 victory over Luzern on home turf. Young Boys now turn their sights to the Champions League, where they are yet to pick up a win, having claimed one draw and lost three of their four matches so far.

Elsewhere, Red Star Belgrade continued their surge to the top of the Serbian top-flight table on Saturday when they picked up a 2-1 win over Vojvodina. Barak Bakhar’s men have now won seven of their last eight league matches, with a 1-1 draw against Bačka Topola on November 1 being the exception.

However, Red Star Belgrade are also yet to taste victory in the Champions League this season and sit level on one point with Tuesday’s hosts in Group G.

Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth-ever meeting between Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade, with the Serbian powerhouse claiming one win and four draws in their previous five encounters.

Bakhar’s side are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since late October.

Young Boys have lost just one of their last five home matches across all competitions while claiming three wins and one draw since mid-September.

Red Star Belgrade are currently on a run of three successive away wins, scoring six goals and conceding three since a 3-1 loss to Leipzig on October 25.

Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade have endured a forgettable campaign in the Champions League and now turn their focus to securing a place in the Europa League. Young Boys’ home advantage gives them a slight upper hand here and we fancy them to claim all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five clashes)