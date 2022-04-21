Young Boys vs Servette FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Seeking to snap their seven-game winless run, Young Boys will take on Servette FC at the Wankdorf Stadium on Saturday.

Servette head into the game off consecutive victories over the hosts and will look to maintain the fine run.

Young Boys failed to arrest their slump in form on Saturday, falling to a 2-1 defeat against FC Zurich. They have now failed to win their last seven games, claiming four draws and losing three.

With 47 points from 30 games, Young Boys are third in the Swiss Super League table, one point above Lugano, just outside the UEFA Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Servette failed to make it two wins from two last time out, as they were beaten 1-0 by Grasshopper Zurich.

With 41 points from 30 games, the Maroons are sixth in the standings, level on points with St. Gallen. While Servette will look to return to winning ways, they have struggled to get going on the road in recent weeks, losing six of their last seven away outings.

Young Boys vs Servette FC Head-To-Head

Young Boys boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 36 meetings between the two teams. Servette have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while ten games have ended all square.

Young Boys Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-D.

Servette FC Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L.

Young Boys vs Servette FC Team News

Young Boys

Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Christian Fassnacht, Miralem Sulejmani and Esteban Petignat are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Christian Fassnacht, Miralem Sulejmani, Esteban Petignat.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Servette FC

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Nils Pedat, Malik Sawadogo and Boubacar Fofana, who have been sidelined through injuries. Kastriot Imeri, meanwhile, is suspended.

Injured: Nils Pedat, Malik Sawadogo, Boubacar Fofana.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Kastriot Imeri.

Unavailable: None.

Young Boys vs Servette FC Predicted XIs

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Quentin Maceiras, Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Alexandre Garcia; Meschak Elia, Cheikh Niasse, Fabian Rieder, Moumi Ngamaleu; Wilfried Kanga Aka, Jordan Siebatcheu.

Servette FC (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick; Nicolas Vouilloz, Steve Rouiller, Vincent Sasso, Valton Behrami; Timothe Cognat, Boris Cespedes, Theo Valls; Miroslav Stevanovic, Chris Bedia, Sylvio Ronny Rodelin.

Young Boys vs Servette FC Prediction

Young Boys have fallen off a cliff at the tail end of the season, sitting 19th points off the top of the table. However, they will back themselves against a Servette side that have lost six of their last seven away games. The hosts should come away with a slender victory to end their dreadful run.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Servette FC.

Edited by Bhargav