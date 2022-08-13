Young Boys vs Servette prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Young Boys are due to host Servette at Wankdorf Stadion in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Young Boys come into a top-of-the-table clash on the back of two draws. They boast two wins after four rounds of matches, just enough to keep a stranglehold on the top spot. However, they are tied on eight points with second-placed Grasshoppers and third-placed Servette. The upcoming matchday will be crucial for all three teams who could be displaced. Fresh from a brilliant qualification for the Europa Conference League playoffs, Young Boys hope to see off the challenge of Servette to remain at the summit.

Servette, unlike Young Boys, did not qualify for any continental competition last term after they finished in sixth spot. They are willing to make amends this season. With defending champions Zurich temporarily out of the way after being shoved to the floor of the standings, Les Grenats are becoming strong contenders. However, their title credentials will face an acid test against Young Boys on Sunday. We expect a fiercely contested encounter for both the top spot but for bragging rights.

As Young Boys divide their attention between domestic commitments and the Conference League, Servette will keep their focus on Sunday’s game.

Young Boys vs Servette Head-to-Head

The results of their last six clashes have been evenly split, with each side taking home three wins.

Young Boys form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Servette form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Young Boys vs Servette Team News

Young Boys

As crucial as the game is, up to seven players will be missing in action due to injuries. Young Boys will be without Leandro Zbinden, Sandro Lauper, Fabian Lustenberger, Ulisses Garcia, Kevin Rüegg, Christian Fassnacht and Filip Ugrinic.

Injury: Leandro Zbinden, Sandro Lauper, Fabian Lustenberger, Ulisses Garcia, Kevin Rüegg, Christian Fassnacht, Filip Ugrinic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Servette

Servette are also facing injury issues, with five players sidelined for the clash. They are Malik Sawadogo, Gael Clichy, Valton Behrami, Boris Cespedes and Chris Bedia.

Injury: Malik Sawadogo, Gael Clichy, Valton Behrami, Boris Cespedes, Chris Bedia.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Young Boys vs Servette Predicted Xls

Young Boys (4-3-1-2): David von Ballmoos (GK), Lewin Blum, Mohamed Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Loris Benito, Vincent Sierro, Cheikh Niasse, Nicolas Moumi, Fabian Rieder, Meschak Elia, Jean-Pierre Nsame

Servette (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick (GK), Moussa Diallo, Steve Rouiller, Nicolas Vouilloz, Yoan Severin, Timothe Cognat, David Douline, Theo Valls, Miroslav Stevanovic, Ronny Rodelin, Patrick Pflucke

Young Boys vs Servette Prediction

Young Boys appear to have more key absentees, but that might not be enough to deplete their capacity and they will likely stage a worthy fight against the visitors.

Young Boys are expected to win, thanks in part to home advantage.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Servette

