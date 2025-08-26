Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

Young Boys will face Slovan Bratislava at the Wankdorf Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League play-off round qualifying clash. The home side have endured a sluggish start to their domestic campaign this term but are now one step away from securing a spot in the main stages of the Europa League.

Ad

They picked up a narrow 1-0 win in their first-leg clash on the road last week. Union Berlin loanee Chris Bedia scored the sole goal of the game for the Swiss club less than 20 minutes after kickoff, and they will now be looking to complete the job in front of their home fans come Thursday.

Slovan Bratislava began their quest for continental football in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, beating Zrinjski 6-2 on aggregate in the second round before crashing out in the third after losing on penalties to Kairat Almaty.

Ad

Trending

The Slovak club were keen to secure a spot in the Europa League league phase but could now drop even further down to the Conference League unless they find a way to overturn last week's result on hostile ground this Thursday.

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Young Boys and Slovan. The hosts are undefeated in all four games picking four wins and a draw.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their five games in this fixture.

Slovan have had 15 meetings against Swiss opposition in competitive action. They have won four of those games, drawn five and lost the other six.

Victory on Thursday will see Young Boys advance to the main stages of the Europa League for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Ad

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

YB are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous five competitive games. They already have a foot in the Europa League league phase following last week's result and they will be keen to follow that up with a bigger win on home turf.

Belasi meanwhile are on a run of back-to-back winless outings. They failed to secure a result on their home patch last week and things could be tough for them on Thursday night.

Ad

Prediction: Young Boys 2-0 Slovan Bratislava

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More