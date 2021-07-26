Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22 

Young Boys will welcome Slovan Bratislava to Stadion Wankdorf on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

A goalless draw between both sides in the first leg last week leaves it all to play for in the return fixture and they will each give their all to ensure progress to the next round.

The winner of this tie will take on either Legia Warsaw or Flora Tallinn in the third round of the qualifiers next month.

Young Boys returned to domestic action over the weekend and began their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 away victory over Lugano on the opening day of the new campaign.

The defending Swiss champions were 3-1 down by the 52nd minute but an injury time winner by USMNT international Theoson Siebatcheu helped Young Boys complete the comeback victory.

Slovan Bratislava also kicked off their title defense last weekend with a comfortable 4-1 away victory over the newly-promoted Mikulas.

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head

The two sides have met in continental action on three previous occasions. Last week's draw was the first stalemate between the sides.

They earlier met in the group stage of the 2014-15 Europa League, where Young Boys won both legs with an 8-1 aggregate victory.

Young Boys form guide: W-D-D-W-L

Slovan Bratislava form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Young Boys

The hosts have four players currently sidelined by injuries. Jean-Pierre Nsame, Nico Maier and Fabian Lustenberger are all unavailable for selection. Joel Monteiro is also a new injury concern.

There are no suspension worries for the Swiss champions.

Injuries: Pierre Nsame, Nico Maier, Fabian Lustenberger, Joel Monteiro

Suspension: None

Slovan Bratislava

The visitors have three players sidelined with injuries. David Holman (cruciate ligament rupture), Jurij Medvedev (concussion) and Lucas Lovat are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for the Slovak champions.

Injuries: Jurij Medvedev, David Holma, Lucas Lovat

Suspension: None

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): David von Bollmoos (GK); Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Michel Aebischer, Nicolas Burgy; Marvin Spielmann, Vincent Sierro, Christian Fassnacht; Felix Mambimbi, Theoson Siebatcheu, Sandro Lauper

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian Chovan (GK); Vernon De Marco, Vasil Bozhikov, Guram Kashia, Lukas Pauschek; Filip Lichy, Joeri de Kamps; Rabiu Ibrahim; Rafael Ratao, David Strelec, Ezekiel Henty

Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Young Boys have a very strong record on home turf, although their tendency to over-commit in attack means that Slovan Bratislava could get chances to punish the hosts in defense.

However, the Swiss side still have enough wherewithal to get the job done. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Young Boys.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Slovan Bratislava

