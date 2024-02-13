Young Boys vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Young Boys will host Sporting at the Wankdorf Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Europa League playoff round.

The home side have enjoyed a strong run of results in the Swiss Super League this season and will look to carry that momentum onto the continental stage. They participated in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League earlier in the season but crashed out of the tournament after finishing third in their group behind Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

Sporting have also performed brilliantly in their domestic assignments this season and will now turn their attention to Europa League football this week. They had mixed results in the group stages of the tournament, finishing second in their group with 11 points from an obtainable 18.

The visitors faced Midtjylland at this stage of the competition last season and picked up a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

Young Boys vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Young Boys and Sporting.

The hosts have had just two previous competitive matchups against Portuguese opposition, facing Sporting Braga in a two-legged Europa League qualifying clash back in the 2011-12 campaign which they lost on away goals.

The midweek clash will mark the visitors' 20th game against Swiss opposition. They have won nine of their previous matchups, drawing four and losing six.

Sporting have conceded just three goals in their last seven games across all competitions.

Young Boys are the only side in the Swiss top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Young Boys vs Sporting Prediction

Young Boys are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have picked up six wins and a draw from their last seven home games and will look forward to Thursday's game.

Sporting are on a three-game winning streak and have now won all but one of their last 12 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Young Boys 0-2 Sporting

Young Boys vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)