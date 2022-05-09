Young Boys vs St. Gallen prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

The Swiss Super League continues this week and will see Young Boys host St. Gallen at the Wankdork Stadion on Tuesday night.

Young Boys have struggled for form under new boss Matteo Vanetta. They were beaten 3-1 by Lugano in their last game, with Mohamed Camara's early second-half opener being canceled out minutes later by their clinical opponents.

Young Boys remain third in the league standings with 53 points from 33 games. Their latest result saw Lugano make up ground on them in the race for the Europa Conference League qualifiers and they will now be looking to widen the gap this week.

St. Gallen have also had mixed results in the league of late. They were beaten 2-1 by recently crowned champions Zurich in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a wider margin as their opponents squandered multiple chances.

The visitors sit fifth in the league table with 47 points from 33 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result as they continue their push for Europe.

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 75 meetings between Young Boys and St. Gallen. The hosts have won 42 of those games while the visitors have won just 13 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The two sides played out a 3-3 draw when they last faced off in the league.

Young Boys Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

St. Gallen Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Team News

Young Boys

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel, including Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Esteban Petignat and Cedric Zesiger. Jordan Siebatcheu and Nicolas Moumie Ngamaleu both came off injured last time out and are doubts for this one.

Injured: Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Esteban Petignat, Cedric Zesiger

Doubtful: Jordan Siebatcheu, Nicolas Moumie Ngamaleu

Suspended: None

St. Gallen

Fabian Schubert and Leonhard Munst are both injured and are not expected to feature for the visitors this week.

Injured: Fabian Schubert, Leonhard Munst

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Quentin Maceiras, Fabian Lustenberger, Mohamed Ali Camara, Alexandre Garcia; Christian Fassnacht, Cheikh Niasse, Vincent Sierro, Edimilson Fernandes; Wilfried Kanga, Meschack Elia

St. Gallen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati; Isaac Schmidt, Leonidas Stergiou, Matej Maglica, Patrick Sutter; Victor Ruiz, Jordi Quintillà, Betim Fazliji; Christophe Lugonyi, Kwadwo Duah, Jeremy Guillemenot

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Young Boys vs St. Gallen Prediction

Young Boys' latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and marked an eighth winless outing in their last 10 league games. However, they have the second-best home record in the league at the moment and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

St Gallen saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday and will be looking to get their campaign back on track. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win on Tuesday

Prediction: Young Boys 1-2 St. Gallen

Edited by Peter P