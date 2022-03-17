Young Boys vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Young Boys will welcome FC Zurich to the Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League marquee clash on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Lausanne last weekend. Stjepan Kukuruzovic scored an injury-time penalty to help the hosts snatch a point at the death.

FC Zurich suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to St. Gallen on home turf. Christopher Lungoyi stepped off the bench to wrap up the scoring in the 89th minute.

Despite the defeat, Zurich remain at the summit, although they saw their lead over second-placed Basel reduced to 12 points. Young Boys are 14 points behind in third spot and need a win to retain their hopes of successfully defending their league crown.

Young Boys vs Zurich Head-to-Head

Young Boys have 44 wins from their last 85 matches against FC Zurich. The table-toppers have 24 wins to their name, while 17 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021 when Degnand Gnonto's late strike helped Zurich secure a 1-0 victory in front of their fans.

Young Boys form guide: D-D-L-W-D

FC Zurich form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Young Boys vs Zurich Team News

Young Boys

Christian Fassnacht, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Quentin Maceiras, Mohamed Ali Camara and Miralem Sulejmani have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Christian Fassnacht, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Mohamed Ali Camara, Quentin Maceiras, Miralem Sulejmani

Suspension: None

Zurich

Moritz Leitner and Akaki Gogia are unavailable due to injuries, while Bledian Krasniqi is a doubt for the trip to Berne.

Injuries: Moritz Leitner, Akaki Gogia

Doubtful: Bledian Krasniqi

Suspension: None

Young Boys vs Zurich Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos (GK); Jordan Lefort, Fabian Lustenberger, Lewin Blum, Cedric Zesiger; Felix Mabimbi, Vincent Sierro, Fabian Rieder, Nicolas Ngameleu; Jordan Siebatcheu, Wilfried Kanga

FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Becir Omeragic; Ousmane Doumbia; Adrian Guerrero, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Assan Ceesay, Tosin Aiyegun

Young Boys vs Zurich Prediction

Young Boys have had a disastrous second half to the season and are in danger of losing their league crown. Anything other than a win for the hosts will see them out of the title race and they are likely to go all out for the win.

They will have their work cut out against a Zurich side still smarting from the loss of their 17-game unbeaten run in the league. Both sides are likely to go toe-to-toe in search of three points. We are backing the game to end in a share of the spoils in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-2 FC Zurich

