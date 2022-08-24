"Young king" - Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech lauds Manchester United star for his performance against Liverpool

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has heaped praise on Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia following his performance against Liverpool.

Malacia was given his first start for the Red Devils since his summer move from Feyenoord, replacing the out-of-form Luke Shaw at left-back.

The young defender earned widespread acclaim for his display against the Reds. He was instrumental as Erik ten Hag's side secured a 2-1 win and claimed a well-deserved three points.

Many were quick to praise the pacy Netherlands international for his display, in which he managed to keep superstar Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah quiet.

One star who was impressed by Malacia's full debut was Chelsea winger Ziyech, who posted a message of support on his Instagram page. According to The Manchester Evening News, the winger posted a picture of the youngster on his story, along with the caption 'young king,' along with a flame and applauding emoji.

The Manchester Evening News has also reported that Ten Hag is keen to sign Ziyech this summer to bolster his attacking options, with Manchester United currently contemplating a loan move. The Morocco international appears to be down the Chelsea pecking order having only made one appearance so far this term.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls " [IG]



So happy Man Utd signed this unreal baller Hakim Ziyech on Tyrell Malacia after the game last night: "Young King" [IG]So happy Man Utd signed this unreal baller Hakim Ziyech on Tyrell Malacia after the game last night: "Young King 👑🔥👏" [IG]So happy Man Utd signed this unreal baller ❤️ https://t.co/9se9TPZM7J

Rio Ferdinand praises new Manchester United defensive duo

Another Red Devils defender who impressed against Jurgen Klopp's men was Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine centre-half was questioned for his lack of height and was hooked at half-time during United's humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

But the defender put on an impressive display to keep Liverpool's famed front three at bay. Legendary United centre-back Ferdinand was impressed by both the new signings, as he told Vibe with FIVE (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

"I think (Martinez) carries on with this team, because I think he [Ten Hag] saw enough in that first 45 that would've made him go; 'You know what, that's a bit of me'.

"All through the game, Martinez was out to people, getting up to people, being a nuisance, there's a bit of Gabby Heinze in him, but not as rash. I really like the look of him."

Ferdinand further added:

"He might get isolated and targeted by teams with strikers, but will then have to work out ways to do it. If he can perform to the standard he did last night, what a big, big, big signing it could be. Malacia was also tremendous, outstanding - the whole back four were brilliant."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit