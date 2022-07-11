Zalgiris vs Ballkani prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Zalgiris will play host to Ballkani at LFF Stadium in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday.

FK Zalgiris held Ballkani to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played in Kosovo on Tuesday. That result improves Zaliai Balti’s chances of an eventual aggregate victory. A goalless draw in the return leg will hand the Lithuanian side a ticket to the next round.

However, the visitors will not easily fold. Coach Vladimir Cheburin has warned his charges that the upcoming match could be much more difficult than the previous. Ballkani’s top scorer Nazmi Gripshi has vowed to “shake the back net” at LFF Stadium.

FC Ballkani are debuting in Europe. The tie against Zalgiris happens to be their first continental outing, following a domestic top-flight title clinched in the 2021 season – their maiden honor.

However, their performance against Zalgiris was fantastic. A repeat of that showing in the return leg could make life difficult for the hosts. Xhebrailat produced 15 painstaking attempts as opposed to four from Zalgiris in that game. They are under less pressure than the home side coming into Tuesday’s meeting.

The winner will progress to the second qualifying round while the loser will be transferred to the Europa Conference League second qualifying round. Zalgiris and Ballkani will need to choose where they want to be.

FK Žalgiris Vilnius @fkzalgiris



Second year in a row and 9th time overall (record number of titles in Lithuania since independence in 1990) ChampionsSecond year in a row and 9th time overall (record number of titles in Lithuania since independence in 1990) Champions 🏆Second year in a row and 9th time overall (record number of titles in Lithuania since independence in 1990) 🇱🇹 https://t.co/OSd7XGiv8v

Zalgiris vs Ballkani Head-to-Head

Their first and only clash so far was the reverse fixture that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Zalgiris form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Ballkani form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Zalgiris vs Ballkani Team News

Zalgiris

Defenders Saulius Mikoliunas and Nemanja Ljubisavljevic will not play a part in the meeting due to a yellow card suspension.

FC Ballkani @BallkaniFc



Na priftë e mbara Seanca e fundit stërvitore para ndeshjes me FC Prishtinën.Na priftë e mbara Seanca e fundit stërvitore para ndeshjes me FC Prishtinën.Na priftë e mbara 🙏 https://t.co/JcBRKrjvNh

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Saulius Mikoliunas, Nemanja Ljubisavljevic.

Unavailable: None.

Ballkani

Centre-back Rustem Hoxha has been sidelined with a torn knee ligament.

Injury: Rustem Hoxha

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Zalgiris vs Ballkani Team News Predicted Xls

Zalgiris (4-4-2): Edvinas Gertmonas (GK), Petar Mamic, Elhadji Pape Diaw, Marko Karamarko, Mario Pavelic, Renan, Nicolas Gorobsov, Francis Kyeremeh, Oliver Buff, Fabien Ourega, Josip Tadic

Ballkani (4-2-3-1): Stivi Frasheri (GK), Astrit Thaqi, Bajram Jashanica, Lindon Emerllahu, Albin Berisha, Ermal Krasniqi, Armend Thaci, Edvin Kuc, Lumbardh Dellova, Meriton Korenica, Nazmi Gripshi

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Zalgiris vs Ballkani Team Prediction

Zalgiris have played in the UEFA Champions League first and second qualifying rounds many times. A step further in the competition is certainly what they are aiming for. But before anything else, they need to overcome Ballkani’s trap.

The visitors are coming for a fight, and they will fight until the final whistle. Zalgiris must avoid shooting themselves in the foot through fatal mistakes. The most important thing will probably be how the hosts manage the pressure during the game.

Zalgiris are expected to score enough goals to put the game to bed and sail through to the next round.

Prediction: Zalgiris 2-1 Ballkani

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far