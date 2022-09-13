Zalgiris vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Zalgiris will host Basel at the LFF Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, looking to pick up their first win of the campaign.

The Lithuanian outfit were held to a goaless draw by Slovan Bratislava on the opening day, despite mustering 15 shots. Vladimir Cheburin's side, though, returned to winning ways in the league, beating Kauno Zalgiris 2-0 on Sunday and will look to continue that momentum in Europe.

Basel, meanwhile, made light work of Pyunik in the other game, winning 3-1 to sit atop the Group H standings. Wouter Burger netted twice in the second half after the Armenian side had cancelled out Darian Males' opener through Artak Dashyan. Another victory for the Swiss outfit on Thursday will all but guarantee their place in the knockouts.

Zalgiris vs Basel Head-To-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Zalgiris Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Basel Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Zalgiris vs Basel Team News

Zalgiris

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Lithuanian outfit, although manager Vladimir Cheburin could make a few changes.

Basel are a more attacking side than Slovan Bratislava, so Zalgiris could field a defensive lineup to strangle their opponents.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Basel

The Grasshoppers aren't so lucky with injuries, as Zeki Amdouni, Riccardo Calafiori, Emmanuel Essiam and Anton Kade are all sidelined.

Andi Zeqiri and Jean-Kevin Augustin are battling it out for the No. 9 spot, with both strikers getting on target in the last game.

Injured: Zeki Amdouni, Riccardo Calafiori, Emmanuel Essiam, Anton Kade

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zalgiris vs Basel Predicted XIs

Zalgiris (5-4-1): Tomislav Duka; Kipras Kazukolovas, Nemanja Ljubisavljevix, Ivan Tatomirovi, Petar Mamic, Saulius Mikoliunas; Gustas Jarusevicius, Francis Kyeremeh, Oliver Buff, Marko Milickovic; Mathias Oyewusi

Basel (4-1-4-1): Marwin Hitz; Sergio Lopez, Kasim Nuhu, Arnau Comas, Noah Katterbach; Taulant Xhaka; Darian Males, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger, Dan Ndoye; Jean-Kevin Augustin

Zalgiris vs Basel Prediction

Zalgiris could play for a draw here, as they are aware of Basel's threat and will likely line up with five at the back.

However, Basel have plenty of experience in Europe, and despite a host of injury absentees, they should be able to come away with a win.

Prediction: Zalgiris 0-1 Basel

