Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Lithuanian champions Zalgiris will welcome Hungarian giants Ferencvaros to the LFF stadionas on Tuesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having picked up a 2-0 victory in the first leg on home soil. Myrto Uzuni and Tokmac Nguen scored first-half goals to give their side the advantage last week.

That victory put Ferencvaros in the driving seat and they only need to avoid defeat by a two-goal margin on Tuesday to progress to the next round.

They will be looking to get another win to boost momentum heading into their domestic title defense that kicks off next week.

The winner of this tie will take on Scottish champions Rangers in the third qualifying round.

Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

Last week's first leg meeting was the first continental clash between the two sides and Ferencvaros' win put them in prime position to qualify.

Ferencvaros ended last season on an 11-game unbeaten run while claiming yet another league title. They have continued from where they left off and are currently on a seven-game winning run, including pre-season friendlies and Champions League qualifiers.

Zalgiris' loss last week halted a run of 12 games unbeaten stretching to last season.

Zalgiris form guide (including friendlies): L-W-W-D-W

Ferencvaros form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-W-W

Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros Team News

Zalgiris

Midfielder Gratas Sirgedas is still sidelined for the hosts with a muscle injury. There are no suspension worries for Zalgiris.

Injury: Gratas Sirgedas

Suspension: None

Ferencvaros

There are no suspensions or injury worries for the Hungarian champions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Zalgiris Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edvinas Gertmonas (GK); Joel Bopesu, Ivan Tatomirovic, Nemanja Ljubisavljevic, Saulius Mikoliunas; Ovidijus Verbickas, Milen Gamakov, Ogenyi Onazi; Hugo Videmont, Josip Tadic, Francis Kyeremeh

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-3-3): Denes Dibusz (GK); Eldar Civic, Samy Mmaee, Miha Blazic, Henry Wingo; Somalia, Igor Kharatin, Tokmac Nguen; Myrto Uzuni, Ryan Mmaee, Oleksandr Zubkov

Zalgiris vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Ferencvaros hold a comfortable advantage and are unlikely to push forward in search of goals. The hosts are not too ambitious in their play and this could translate into a cagey encounter.

However, the visitors have more quality and we are predicting a narrow victory in their favor.

Prediction: Zalgiris 0-1 Ferencvaros

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Peter P