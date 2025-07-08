Zalgiris will welcome Hamrun Spartans to the LFF Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday. Neither team have qualified for the group phase of the competition thus far.

The hosts have seen an uptick in form and are on a two-game winning streak. They met Banga in the A Lyga last week and registered a 1-0 home triumph. Luka Dumančić scored the only goal of the match in stoppage time of the first half. They participated in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers last season and were eliminated in the second round.

The visitors will play for the first time in a competitive match this season. They were also in the Conference League qualifiers last season and suffered a loss in the second round.

Zalgiris vs Hamrun Spartans Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time.

The hosts last played in the Champions League qualifiers in 2023 and were eliminated from the second round.

The visitors were eliminated from the first qualifying round of the Champions League last season and were dropped to the Conference League.

The Green Whites are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Champions League qualifiers, playing out three draws.

Spartans have lost three of their four games in the Champions League qualifiers.

The hosts have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions.

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last six games in European qualifiers. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in the other three games.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games in European qualifiers.

Zalgiris vs Hamrun Spartans Prediction

The Green Whites have won their last two games, scoring five goals while keeping a clean sheet. Notably, they have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four home games, keeping two clean sheets and failing to score in two.

The Spartans will play their first competitive match of the season, and might be a bit rusty. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in five of their last six away games in the European qualifiers.

Home advantage usually plays a decisive role in games like this one, and we back the Green Whites to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Zalgiris 2-1 Hamrun Spartans

Zalgiris vs Hamrun Spartans Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zalgiris to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

