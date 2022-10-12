Zalgiris vs Pyunik Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2022

Zalgiris will entertain Pyunik at LFF Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Zalgiris vs Pyunik Preview

The hosts have been unable to get their campaign off the ground, having claimed just one point from three matches. They sit bottom of Group H as they welcome Pyunik for their second home game. Zalgiris have sweet revenge in mind, having suffered a 2-0 defeat at the cold hands of coach Yegishe Melikyan.

Zaliai Balti are on the verge of early elimination and need to deliver a strong response on Thursday in order to keep their campaign alive. But the visitors are tough opposition, who are tied on six points with leaders FC Basel. Zalgiris put up a good fight against the Swiss giants - we expect a similar feat against the visitors.

Pyunik are eyeing the summit, with the upcoming matchday likely to be a decisive duel between the Armenian champions and Basel. The winner will take a stranglehold of the top spot. Pyunik come into the match off the back of a 1-0 loss to Aratat in the domestic league. The disappointing result was likely due to the need to conserve resources for the Zalgiris clash.

The Academy have been struggling on the road lately though, with zero wins in their last four outings, losing three times and drawing once. It’s unclear how they will sort that out in Vilnius. Secondly, the visitors have suffered a double injury blow ahead of the meeting. Key defenders Alan Aussi and Zoran Gajic have been sidelined.

Zalgiris vs Pyunik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met three times, with each claiming victory once while one meeting ended in a draw.

Zalgris’ home record has not been very impressive, although they have won twice in their last four matches, losing and drawing once.

Zalgris made history when they qualified for this stage, as this is their first time participating in the group stage of a UEFA club competition.

Pyunik, founded in 1992, is the youngest club (only 30 years old) amongst the four members of Group H.

Zalgris have won four of their last five matches, losing one game, while Pyunik have been successful three times, losing twice.

Zalgiris vs Pyunik Prediction

This is a do-or-die mission for the hosts, who may not have another opportunity to revive their campaign if they bungle this clash.

The visitors will most probably play on the defensive to avoid leaving holes behind them, and then pounce on the slightest chance to put the meeting to bed.

Zalgiris are expected to snatch the winner due to their determination and home advantage.

Prediction: Zalgiris 2-1 Pyunik

Zalgiris vs Pyunik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zalgiris

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Zalgiris to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Pyunik to score - Yes

