Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd November 2022

Zalgiris will entertain Slovan Bratislava at LFF Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava Preview

Group H is the only group where no teams have yet been eliminated. All four members can still advance to the next stage. Zalgiris, who occupy the basement, boast five points and could succeed if they upset the visitors. After holding Slovan Bratislava to a goalless draw in the reversefixture, Zaliai Balti will be eying a better result at home.

The hosts have tested their credentials across a couple of high-profile games in the group and now look undaunted ahead of the final matchday. They held top favorites Basel to a 2-2 draw away from home before taking their revenge on Pyunik 2-1 in their rematch. They will hope to tame Slovan Bratislava to ensure they qualify.

The visitors kicked off their campaign in a seemingly sluggish manner but have gained momentum, winning successive matches to move to the top. They are in a tie on eight points with second-placed Basel, who had occupied the group’s summit for a long while. Belasí will have to claim all three points to safeguard their lead.

We expect a tough contest due to what is at stake. Their first meeting was quite balanced, with few goal chances created by both sides. Slovan Bratislava are high-flying in the Slovak First Football League, having established a six-point lead at the top of the standings after 15 fixtures. They will aim to replicate that form against Zalgiris.

Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Zalgiris have won four of their last home matches, drawing one game.

Zalgiris have scored a total of 13 goals in their last five home matches, conceding four times.

Zalgiris are playing in the group stage of a UEFA club competition for the first time while Slovan Bratislava have made it five times.

Slovan Bratislava have lost once and won four times in their last five matches on the road.

Zlagiris have won four of their last five matches, drawing once. Slovan Bratislava also have four wins and one draw in their five most recent games.

Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

The hosts must guard against counter attacks which the visitors are good at due to their pace. Conceding early goals would compound issues.

We assume the visitors will not repeat their blunders of leaving holes in the back half in their massive push for goals.

Zilgiris have the cohesion and stamina to dominate Slovan Bratislava but it will be a tough match. We expect a narrow victory for the home side.

Prediction: Zalgiris 1-0 Slovan Bratislava

Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Zalgiris

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Zalgiris to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Slovan Bratislava to score - No

