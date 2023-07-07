Zambia vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July 2023

Zambia and Comoros face off at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa on Sunday in 2023 COSAFA Cup action.

The teams witnessed contrasting fortunes in their respective opening games.

The Copper Bullets of Zambia went down 1-0 to Malawi on matchday one. An own goal by Aaron Katebe was enough to sink them and leave them pointless after the first game.

Head coach Moses Sichone could make a few changes to his lineup after such a toothless display as another setback could seriously jeopardize their chances of progressing.

On the other hand, Comoros cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Seychelles. Affane Djambae opened the scoring for the Coelacanths 27 minutes into the game, while Ibroihim Djoudja doubled their advantage 12 minutes later.

In the 59th minute, Raidou Bacar added a third as Seychelles, the lowest-ranked side at the tournament, were no match for Vivian Bothe's side.

As things stand in Group B, Comoros are currently leading the charge, ahead of Malawi on goal difference. Another victory this weekend would all but seal their place in the knockout stages. Zambia, meanwhile, are in third without a point, avoiding the bottom place only by virtue of goal difference.

Zambia vs Comoros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Zambia and Comoros have met only thrice in history, with the Copper Bullets winning on every occasion.

Zambia and Comoros have only met in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the past. This will be their first meeting in a different tournament.

Zambia won their first encounter 4-0 in September 2010, followed by a narrow 2-1 victory away from home, a year later. Zambia then came back to haunt Comoros in June last year with another 2-1 home win.

Comoros have won their last two games, having lost the previous four.

Zambia have lost two of their last three games, failing to score in both.

Zambia vs Comoros Prediction

Zambia have a terrific record in the fixture but their recent form hasn't been the best. Comoros, meanwhile, are riding a wave of confidence after their resounding opening-day cup win and could be considered the favorites here.

Mind you, they have never beaten the Copper Bullets before, but this could be the greatest opportunity for them to break the jinx.

Prediction: Zambia 1-2 Comoros

Zambia vs Comoros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Comoros

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

