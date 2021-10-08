Zambia vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Zambia and Equatorial Guinea square off for the second time in four days at the weekend in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The reverse fixture in Malabo ended with the home side pulling off a 2-0 victory over Chipolopolo, who were also reduced to 10-men early on.

Prince Mumba was sent off just 25 minutes into his international debut for Zambia. It left the side to play with a numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the game which they couldn't cope with.

The National Thunder subsequently netted twice through Saul Coco and Emilio Nsue, taking them up to second in Group B with six points.

Zambia, who've now lost back-to-back games after starting the qualifiers with a win, have been dealt a mortal blow to their hopes of progressing into the final qualifying round.

Zambia vs Equatorial Guinea Head-To-Head

The sides have only met twice before, with both claiming a win each.

Zambia won their first-ever clash 1-0 in 2012 which came in the African Cup of Nations.

Equatorial Guinea exacted revenge earlier this week with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Zambia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Equatorial Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Zambia vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Zambia

Bryan Mwila, who's scored eight goals for Zambia in 11 games, was an unused substitute on Thursday. He's most likely to return to starting XI to fire up their attack.

Prince Mumba was sent off on his international debut and will miss their upcoming clash with a suspension.

Either Larry Bwalya or Kelvin Kampamba are likely to take his place.

Injured: None

Suspended: Prince Mumba

Unavailable: None

Equatorial Guinea

Experienced defender Rui Gomes is a big miss for the side, who regardless managed to keep a clean sheet against Zambia on Thursday.

Head coach Juan Mica is likely to stick with the same backline for the game.

Emilio Nsue, who's currently without a club, was on target on Thursday and might retain his place in the XI.

Injured: Rui Gomes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zambia vs Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI

Zambia (4-2-3-1): Allan Chibwe; Benedict Chepeshi, Benson Sakala, Dominic Chanda, Prosper Chiluya; Cletus Chama, Enock Mwepu; Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Lubambo Musonda; Brian Mwila.

Equatorial Guinea (4-3-3): Jesus Owono; Luis Enrique Nsue, Nestor Senra, Marvin Anieboh, Basilio Ndong; Fede Bikoro, Jannick Buyla, Pablo Ganet; Iban Salvador, Oscar Siafa, Jose Miranda.

Zambia vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Revenge will be on Zambia's mind as they also look to get their qualifying campaign back on track.

But for that to happen, Chipolopolo would first have to beef up their fragile backline, which Equatorial Guinea will be looking to exploit once more.

A better performance is expected from the home side but the match is still likely to end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Zambia 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

