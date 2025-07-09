Zeljeznicar vs Koper Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July 2025

Zeljeznicar Sarajevo host Koper at the Stadion Grbavica on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round. Six-time Bosnian champions Sarajevo are attempting to reach the Conference League finals for the second time, having failed in their endeavor back in 2023.

Having secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League BH last season, the Blues are back in the mix again and will be hoping for better fortunes this time around, although since their regular season wrapped up in May, Saravejo haven't played a single friendly. This lack of match practice may not hold them in good stead here.

On the other hand, Koper are back in the European qualifiers after three years. Ironically, their last action was in the Conference League too, losing out 2-1 on aggregate to Vaduz in the second qualifier round.

The Canaries finished in the top three places of the 2024-25 Slovenian PrvaLiga season, earning them a spot in the qualifiers once again.

Zeljeznicar vs Koper Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Sarajevo and Koper.

Sravajevo have faced a Slovenian side before in Maribor, who beat them 6-2 on aggregate in a 2012-13 Champions League qualifier in the second round.

The Blues are winless in their last three home games in Europe, losing once and drawing twice.

In 15 European games away from home, Koper have won just four times, with the last one being a 1-0 defeat of Vikingur Reykjavik in 2015.

Koper have played a Bosnian team just once before, back in 2007 when they faced Siroki Brijeg in the first qualifier round and lost 6-3 on aggregate.

Zeljeznicar vs Koper Prediction

This is a clash of two European minnows which could go either way. Zeljeznicar Sarajevo have a much longer history in European games than Koper, but their previous efforts in Europe have not been particularly impressive and they have struggled lately.

Their rivals from Slovenia are not a formidable side, and are playing in the qualifiers for just the third time in the last 11 years, so we expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Zeljeznicar 1-1 Koper

Zeljeznicar vs Koper Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

