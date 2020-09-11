The Russian Premier League is back in action on Monday as second-placed Zenit Saint Petersburg take on Arsenal Tula at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg. Arsenal Tula have not met expectations this season and will not find its easy against a formidable Zenit Saint Petersburg side.

Arsenal Tula are currently in twelfth place in the Russian Premier League table and have managed only one victory in their last five games. The away side has not been in the best defensive shape and is in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory on Monday.

Zenit Saint Petersburg started the season in emphatic fashion with four consecutive victories but have managed only one point from their last two games. The home team has fallen behind Spartak Moscow in the Russian Premier League table and will want to get back to winning ways in this game.

Good afternoon from the Gazprom Training Centre, Zenit fans 👋

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Head-to-Head

Zenit Saint Petersburg and Arsenal Tula are both powerful clubs and have played 12 official fixtures against each other. Zenit Saint Petersburg predictably have the upper hand as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games against Arsenal Tula.

The two sides clashed in a Russian Premier League fixture in November last year and Zenit Saint Petersburg came away from the game with a hard-fought 1-0 victory. Iranian star Sardar Azmoun scored the winner on the day and will want to repeat his heroics against Arsenal Tula on Monday.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: D-L-W-W-W

Arsenal Tula form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-D-W-L-L

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Team News

Zenit Saint Petersburg are in excellent form

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be unable to field Sebastian Driussi against Dynamo Moscow. Leon Musaev and Andrey Lunev has also been missing in action over the past few weeks and might be left out of the line-up for this game.

Injured: Sebastian Driussi

Doubtful: Leon Musaev, Andrey Lunev

Suspended: None

Arsenal Tula have been inconsistent this season

Arsenal Tula

Arsenal Tula has several injuries to deal with and will be unable to field Evgeni Lutsenko against Spartak Moscow. Several star players have also picked up niggles over the past few weeks and may not feature in this match. Daniil Lesovoy picked up a red card in the previous game and is suspended for Monday's fixture.

Injured: Evgeni Lutsenko

Doubtful: Aleksandr Denisov, Maksim Belyaev, Yuri Kovalev

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Andrey Mostovoy, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcom; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

.@Dejan06Lovren bags a cracker for Croatia away to France 🤩

Arsenal Tula XI (3-4-2-1): Artur Nigmatullin; Robert Bauer, Artem Sokol, Taras Burlak; Valeri Gromyko, Kings Kangwa, Georgi Kostadinov, Kirill Kombarov; Sergey Tkachev, Vladislav Panteleev; Evans Kangwa

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Arsenal Tula Prediction

Zenit Saint Petersburg may not have been at their best in the recent past but will still be expected to win this game. Artem Dzyuba and Sardar Azmoun form a potent attacking combination and are perfectly capable of driving the home side to a victory.

Arsenal Tula have struggled in their own half this season and will need to be at their best to prevent Zenit Saint Petersburg from walking away with all three points. The home side may not be at the top of its game but is still the undisputed favourite going into this game.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 2-1 Arsenal Tula

