Zenit St. Petersburg 3-3 Chelsea: Player ratings as wasteful Blues cede top spot in group | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea were held to a 3-3 draw by Zenit St. Petersburg in a pulsating Champions League clash. The Blues were undone by some calamitous defending as Magomed Ozdoyev struck a 94th-minute equaliser to force a share of the spoils.

Timo Werner got the defending champions in front less than 90 seconds after kick-off. However, Claudinho and Sardar Azmoun scored in quick succession towards the end of the first period for the hosts.

Romelu Lukaku pulled the visitors level shortly after the hour mark before Werner appeared to have won the game for Chelsea with a late third. However, another defensive mix-up allowed Ozdoyev to smash home a thumping volley, and make it 3-3.

As a result, Chelsea finished second in Group H, as Juventus beat Malmo in the other game to come first. On that note, here are the Chelsea player ratings in the game:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5/10

He made one important save on Azmoun when Zenit were tearing Chelsea apart at the back. But he had no chance with any of their goals.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5/10

Arguably the most consistent Chelsea defender on the night, the captain made four clearances and interceptions apiece.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

He made some key blocks in the game, but at the same time looked completely lost during all of Zenit's goals. The Dane bagged an assist for Werner's opening goal with a wonderful flick-on, though.

Malang Sarr - 7/10

He went hard on Azmoun a few times, but made one nice block in the first period to thwart a counter attempt. Sarr made six clearances on the night.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

He was a big threat with his movements, although he took too long on the ball in one crucial moment. Hudson-Odoi went into the books in the first half, prompting manager Tuchel to take him off early.

Reece James - 6.5/10

It was not his best night, but James wasn't too bad either. He provided a great cover for the back four, and distributed the ball excellently.

Ross Barkley - 7.5/10

A force to be reckoned with, Barkley was a lively attacking presence for Chelsea. He made one excellent shot from range that was caught by the Zenit keeper. Barkley also assisted Werner following a neat one-two.

Saul Niguez - 6.5/10

It was his best performance in a Chelsea shirt yet. Niguez made defensive contributions, and also posed an offensive threat. However, none of his crosses o the night were accurate.

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

It was a disappointing night for Chelsea's golden boy, who couldn't have the same influence he's had in the league.

Romelu Lukaku - 7.5/10

A silent figure for much of the game, Lukaku took his chance and scored an Chelsea's equaliser to make it 2-2 on the night.

Timo Werner - 8.5/10

After struggling for goals all season, the German striker bagged two on the night. However, that wasn't enough to win the game for Chelsea. His first of the night after 83 seconds was Chelsea's fastest in the Champions League.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Zenit St. Petersburg

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

He took out Wilmar Barrios with a nice first touch before setting up Werner for his second of the night.

Hakim Ziyech - 5/10

The Moroccan was totally anonymous on the night.

Kai Havertz - N/A

Besides a few passes, there was nothing much he could do against St. Petersburg.

Marcos Alonso - N/A

He was barely seen after coming on.

