Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Zenit St. Petersburg invite CSKA Moscow to the Gazprom Arena in Russian Premier League action on Thursday.

Zenit, the reigning champions have had a good start to their campaign and are unbeaten in their five outings so far. After a winning start to their season, they have played draws in their last two games.

They took an early lead against Ufa thanks to Malcom's goal but the away game ended in a 1-1 draw. They are currently second in the league standings behind Dynamo Moscow.

CSKA Moscow have had a slow start to the season and have lost two games. They recorded a 2-0 win over the 10 men of Akhmat Grozny in their previous outing, which was their second win in a row.

🆕 Matchday 5 Review: Yakovlev takes off, Akinfeev’s record, Rifat Zhemaletdinov’s on fire



📍 Read more on our website https://t.co/pOposN7Fab — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) August 23, 2021

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

The two rivals have met each other 148 times across all competitions so far. CSKA have been the dominant side in this fixture, though they have struggled in recent meetings with Zenit.

CSKA lead 65-37 in wins while the spoils have been shared 46 times between the two sides. The visiting side have just one win to their name in their last 16 encounters Zenit.

Zenit are on a three-game winning streak at the moment and recorded a 3-2 victory at VEB Arena when these sides squared off in league action in March last season.

Zenit St. Petersburg form guide (Russian Premier League): D-D-W-W-W

CSKA Moscow form guide (Russian Premier League): W-W-L-L-W

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Zenit St. Petersburg

Magomed Ozdoev remains a long-term absentee for the hosts after suffering a ligament injury in the opening fixture of the season. Daler Kuzyayev will return from a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Magomed Ozdoev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

There are no fresh injuries or suspension concerns for the Red Blues here. However, Cedric Gogoua, Georgi Shchennikov and Hordur Magnusson continue to be remain sidelined due to previous injuries.

Injured: Cedric Gogoua, Georgi Shchennikov, Hordur Magnusson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Danil Krugovoy, Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wendel, Malcom, Wilmar Barrios, Andrey Mostovoy; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dyzuba

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Ivan Oblyakov, Jaka Bijol, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes; Emil Bohinen, Maksim Mukhin; Chidera Ejuke, Nikola Vlasic, Ilzat Akhmetov; Fedor Chalov

Zenit St. Petersburg vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

The match between the two Russian giants always produces an interesting affair. In the initial phase of the tournament, both sides will be hoping to record a win here to secure the bragging rights for themselves.

The hosts are the top-scoring side in the division after five games and this prolificacy in front of goal gives them a slight advantage heading into the midweek clash.

We expect the hosts to secure a win, while CSKA should also score a couple of goals in a high-scoring match.

Prediction: Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 CSKA Moscow

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P