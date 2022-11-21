Zenit St. Petersburg vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction and Betting Tips | November 22, 2022 

Zenit St. Petersburg will host Red Star Belgrade at the Gazprom Arena on Tuesday (November 22) in a friendly.

The hosts have had a solid campaign and are pushing for a fifth consecutive Russian Premier League title and tenth overall. Zenit beat Torpedo Moscow 2-0 in their last league clash before beating newly promoted Fakel Voronezh by the same scoreline in the Russian Cup last week. Zenit will hope for a win before their cup clash against Spartak Moscow next Sunday.

Red Star, meanwhile, are also enjoying a brilliant league campaign, going full steam in the race for the Serbian Superliga despite their UEFA Europa League disappointments. They picked up a 2-1 win over Radnik Surdulica last time out, with Aleksandar Katai scoring both goals for the visitors.

Tuesday's game will mark Red Star's last game of 2022, so they will look to close out the year on a high.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Zenit and Red Star. The hosts have won all five games, most recently picking up a 2-1 victory in a friendly in July.

The visitors have scored just two goals in five games in this fixture.

Zenit have picked up 21 points at home in the league this season, the second-most in the Russian top flight.

Red Star have picked up 28 points on the road in the league this season, most in their league.

Zenit have the best offensive and defensive record in the Russian Premier League this season, scoring 47 goals and conceding just seven.

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Zenit are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions. They have won all but one of their last 20 games at the Gazprom Arena and will fancy their chances of another win.

The Serbian club have won their last three games and have lost just one of their last nine matches. Red Star have won their last two away games and could draw this one.

Prediction: Zenit St. Petersburg 1-1 Red Star Belgrade

Zenit St. Petersburg vs Red Star Belgrade Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Red Star to score first: Yes (The away team have scored the first goal in eight of their last nine games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

