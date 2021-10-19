Zenit vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Russian outfit Zenit host Group H leaders Juventus for a UEFA Champions League affair on Wednesday evening.

Juventus have won both their games in the competition so far, and have six points from two matches as a result. They defeated Chelsea 1-0 in their last Champions League game and are coming off a statement 1-0 win against Jose Mourinho's Roma in the league.

Zenit inflicted an embarrassing 4-0 loss upon Malmo in their last game in Europe and would like to keep themselves in contention for the knockout places with a positive result against the Italians on Wednesday.

Zenit are coming off a 2-1 loss against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League. The Russians are third in the group, with three points from two matches.

Zenit vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Zenit and Juventus have only played two matches against each other so far. One ended in a draw, while the other game was won by the Bianconeri.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless draw.

Zenit St Petersburg form (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Juventus form (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Zenit vs Juventus Team News

Zenit

Star forward Sardar Azmoun will make a return from suspension to lead the line against Juventus. Magomed Ozdoev (ligament) is the only injury concern for Sergei Semak's side ahead of their pivotal clash against the Italian heavyweights.

Injured: Magomed Ozdoev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus

Matthijs De Ligt has been sidelined with a muscle problem, while Adrien Rabiot won't be available for selection as he has contracted COVID-19. Paulo Dybala is also out with an injury. However, Alvaro Morata is fit and in line for a start on Wednesday.

Injured: Matthijs De Ligt, Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Covid-19: Adrien Rabiot

Zenit vs Juventus Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stanislav Kritsyuk; Aleksey Sutormin, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy; Douglas Santos, Andrie Mostvoy, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Claudinho; Malcolm, Sardar Azmoun

JuventusFC @juventusfcen Relive last night's moments from our victory against Roma! ⚪️⚫️ #JuveRoma Relive last night's moments from our victory against Roma! ⚪️⚫️#JuveRoma

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Federico Bernardeschi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski; Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa

Zenit vs Juventus Prediction

Also Read

Zenit have been in poor form lately, and Juventus have been on the opposite spectrum, having won their last five games. The Italians can compound Zenit's problems with another loss, as there is little doubt that Max Allegri's team will leave Russia with three pivotal points.

Prediction: Zenit 1-2 Juventus

Edited by Peter P