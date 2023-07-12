Zilina vs Levadia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2023 

MSK Zilina will host Levadia Tallinn in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The home side booked their spot in this stage of the qualifiers, having won the Slovakian Fortuna Liga Conference League playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Ruzomberok in May. Levadia qualified as runners-up in the Estonia Meistriliiga.

Zilina have not been in competitive action since their victory over Ruzomberok. However, they have played pre-season friendlies in preparation for the new campaign, with the most recent coming in a 2-2 draw with Wolfsberger.

Levadia, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 home win over Kalju in the league on Sunday. Ernest Agyiri scored a first half hat-trick to inspire the victory.

The winner of this tie will face Belgian side Gent in the second round of the qualifiers.

MSK Zilina vs Levadia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Levadia are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning six games in this sequence.

Zilina have not qualified for the group stage of a European competition since qualifying for the 2010-11 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Levadia have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games.

Seven of Zilina's eight qualifying games in the Conference League last season produced three goals or more, with five witnessing goals at both ends.

Four of Levadia's last five games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

MSK Zilina vs Levadia Prediction

Zilina missed out on the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage last season in harrowing circumstances. They successfully navigated the first three stages of the qualifiers before being knocked out by Jablonec in the playoffs.

The Yellow-Greens will look to take it one step further but have an in-form Levadia to contend with. The Estonians are flying high domestically and come into the game in a good run of form.

Both sides will fancy their chances of progressing in this tie and a positive first leg result could be crucial. Home advantage gives Zilina a slight edge and we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Zilina 2-1 Levadia

MSK Zilina vs Levadia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zilina to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

