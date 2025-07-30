Zilina vs Rakow Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025 

Zilina and Rakow Czeztochowa will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 31st). The game will be played at Stadion pod Dubnom.
The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg in Poland last week. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Oskar Repka, Jonatan Brunes and Lamine Diaby-Fadiga scoring a goal each to secure the win, while Zilina ended the game with 10 men.
Rakow followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 loss at home to Wisla Plock. Zilina, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw away to Skalica.
Both sides will shift their focus back to the continent. The winner of this tie will face either Maccabi Haifa or Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino in the next round, while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.
Zilina vs Rakow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The first leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Zilina are winless in their last five games (four losses).
- Three of Rakow's four games this term have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Zilina's last eight games in European competition have produced three goals or more, with six games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.
- Five of Rakow's last six away games in European competition have produced under 2.5 goals.
Zilina vs Rakow Prediction
Zilina have all but been eliminated from the UEFA Conference League, unless they can complete a spectacular comeback. They need to score four unanswered goals to advance, but the chances of this happening appear slim. They have made a poor start to the season, failing to score in any of their two games so far.
Rakow kept a clean sheet in their opening three games of the season before conceding two goals in their loss over the weekend. They have to put that behind them, but have a three-goal cushion and one foot in the next round of the Conference League Qualifiers.
Zilina's need for goals could leave them susceptible to being caught out at the back. The two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Zilina 1-1 Rakow
Zilina vs Rakow Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals